Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders likely to hold a conference call on Saturday - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders are expected to hold a conference call on Saturday. This was reported by Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, according to UNN.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he hoped he and Trump would also be able to "connect with the Europeans" during their meeting on Sunday.

The President of Ukraine said that the goal of Sunday's meeting with Trump is to use all the progress made by their teams to establish a framework for ending the war, including a "timeline."

"I think we have now moved to the next level, and that is why we need to negotiate with the presidents," he said. "We want to finish this as soon as possible. That is why I am counting on this meeting."

Zelenskyy also emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who are celebrating Christmas during wartime.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is constantly looking for excuses not to sign a peace plan, and it needs to be pressured. Zelenskyy plans to discuss this with US President Donald Trump during a meeting on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago.