Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders likely to hold a conference call on Saturday - Media

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
04:30 PM • 5562 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 11274 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 17875 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 32296 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 22241 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18247 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18319 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20264 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41467 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17504 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Publications
Exclusives
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 24453 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 13723 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 24631 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 15461 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 15178 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 2564 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 5562 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 11505 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 32296 views
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 32296 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41467 views
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41467 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 2564 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 1778 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 4622 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 7662 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 24580 views
Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders likely to hold a conference call on Saturday - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders will hold a conference call on Saturday. The meeting aims to brief everyone on the negotiations and establish a framework for ending the war.

Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders likely to hold a conference call on Saturday - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders are expected to hold a conference call on Saturday. This was reported by Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, according to UNN.

Zelenskyy, Trump, and a group of European leaders are expected to hold a conference call on Saturday to brief everyone on the negotiations.

- Axios quotes a Ukrainian official.

Let's add

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he hoped he and Trump would also be able to "connect with the Europeans" during their meeting on Sunday.

The President of Ukraine said that the goal of Sunday's meeting with Trump is to use all the progress made by their teams to establish a framework for ending the war, including a "timeline."

"I think we have now moved to the next level, and that is why we need to negotiate with the presidents," he said. "We want to finish this as soon as possible. That is why I am counting on this meeting."

Zelenskyy also emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who are celebrating Christmas during wartime.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is constantly looking for excuses not to sign a peace plan, and it needs to be pressured. Zelenskyy plans to discuss this with US President Donald Trump during a meeting on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy