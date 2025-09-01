New Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles may have been used for the first time to strike a Russian base in Crimea.

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
08:53 PM • 4682 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 33610 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 77480 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 90929 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 106272 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 118338 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255960 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114351 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86188 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 100104 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
66%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 24462 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 23486 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipseAugust 31, 04:12 PM • 9648 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasonsAugust 31, 04:36 PM • 13368 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealedAugust 31, 05:04 PM • 11929 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 10725 views
President of Ukraine hopes for effective investigation into Parubiy's murderAugust 31, 06:40 PM • 5394 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 6550 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned09:30 PM • 6826 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 105578 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 235779 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 236697 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 328504 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 276345 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 111067 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 243654 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 266712 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 263724 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 243467 views
Actual
Fake news
Truth Social
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system

New Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles may have been used for the first time to strike a Russian base in Crimea.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Satellite images confirmed the damage to a Russian border base in the Armiansk area of Crimea, where a barracks was completely destroyed. The strike could have been carried out by the new long-range "Flamingo" missiles, which Ukraine has begun mass-producing.

New Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles may have been used for the first time to strike a Russian base in Crimea.

Satellite images confirmed information about the damage to the Russian border base in the Armiansk area in annexed Crimea. The strike could have been carried out by the newest long-range Flamingo missiles. This is reported by Russian media with reference to Ukrainian sources, according to UNN

Details

Images from the Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem service recorded the consequences of the strike on the border base near the village of Voloshine. The photos show a completely destroyed barracks and deformation of the bottom in the bay, which may indicate the impact of powerful ammunition.

The strikes were carried out by long-range Ukrainian Flamingo missiles  

- Russian media write.

This contradicts previously disseminated information that the strike was allegedly carried out by Neptune missiles. There is currently no official confirmation from the Ukrainian authorities.

Recall

On August 30, explosions were recorded in occupied Crimea in Armiansk, Simferopol, Novofedorivka, and Saki. Hits are reported in the area of airports and the suspension of sea traffic in Sevastopol.

According to Russian media, as a result of the attack, a Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in Simferopol (OSINT data also indicate a Mi-24), 6 boats were damaged in the Armiansk area, and a barracks was attacked, killing a Russian soldier.

On August 17, Ukrainian journalist Yefrem Lukatsky reported that Ukraine had completed testing and begun serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3000 km. The 6-ton missile has a 1000 kg warhead and a speed of up to 900 km/h.

Such weapons will allow striking strategic targets deep within Russian territory much more effectively than drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "Flamingo" would only be used if there were sufficient stockpiles to launch "swarms" to overcome Russian air defense.

Politico showed footage of the launch of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile22.08.25, 17:06 • 5328 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Mi-24
Armyansk
Simferopol
Mi-8
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sevastopol