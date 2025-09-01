New Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles may have been used for the first time to strike a Russian base in Crimea.

Satellite images confirmed information about the damage to the Russian border base in the Armiansk area in annexed Crimea. The strike could have been carried out by the newest long-range Flamingo missiles. This is reported by Russian media with reference to Ukrainian sources, according to UNN.

Details

Images from the Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem service recorded the consequences of the strike on the border base near the village of Voloshine. The photos show a completely destroyed barracks and deformation of the bottom in the bay, which may indicate the impact of powerful ammunition.

The strikes were carried out by long-range Ukrainian Flamingo missiles - Russian media write.

This contradicts previously disseminated information that the strike was allegedly carried out by Neptune missiles. There is currently no official confirmation from the Ukrainian authorities.

Recall

On August 30, explosions were recorded in occupied Crimea in Armiansk, Simferopol, Novofedorivka, and Saki. Hits are reported in the area of airports and the suspension of sea traffic in Sevastopol.

According to Russian media, as a result of the attack, a Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in Simferopol (OSINT data also indicate a Mi-24), 6 boats were damaged in the Armiansk area, and a barracks was attacked, killing a Russian soldier.

On August 17, Ukrainian journalist Yefrem Lukatsky reported that Ukraine had completed testing and begun serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3000 km. The 6-ton missile has a 1000 kg warhead and a speed of up to 900 km/h.

Such weapons will allow striking strategic targets deep within Russian territory much more effectively than drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "Flamingo" would only be used if there were sufficient stockpiles to launch "swarms" to overcome Russian air defense.

