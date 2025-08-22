$41.220.16
Politico showed footage of the launch of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Ukrainian defense company "Fire Point" has developed the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile, capable of carrying a 1150 kg warhead and flying 3000 km. The missile is already in serial production, with plans to produce about 200 units per month.

Politico showed footage of the launch of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile

While Ukraine's allies are racking their brains over how to provide it with security guarantees, Kyiv is promoting its own way of deterring Russia. Politico publishes footage of the launch of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile, UNN writes.

Details

This is the Flamingo FP-5 missile, developed by the Ukrainian defense company "Fire Point" - a rapidly growing manufacturer of combat drones, which have become a key weapon in the war against Russia.

We didn't want to disclose this publicly, but it seems now is the time. "Flamingo" is a long-range cruise missile that can carry a 1150-kilogram warhead and fly over Russia for 3000 kilometers. We came up with it quite quickly. It took less than nine months to develop it from idea to the first successful field tests. I won't tell you its exact speed, but I can say that it is faster than all other missiles we have now. It is entirely Ukrainian-made 

- said Iryna Terekh, CEO and CTO of the company.

The unusual name and original color of the missile - a bright pink tip where the warhead is located - were an internal company joke about the unrecognized role of women in the male-dominated world of weapons and war.

Our first missiles were pink; they passed all tests in pink, but then we had to change the color due to military camouflage requirements. But the woman in charge of production is still there. A woman's touch in missiles

- said Terekh.

"Flamingo" can create real problems for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

There's some grand energy moment here. You don't need a scary name for a missile that can fly 3000 kilometers. The main goal is for the missile to be effective

- said Terekh about the missile's stated range.

Russian reaction

Whatever its initial color and name, a missile with such power is already being noticed by Moscow.

Russia's state news agency "TASS" this week published an article downplaying the threat posed by the missile, calling it based on a British firm's design - which Ukrainians deny - and trying to undermine Ukraine's technical prowess.

Terekh disagrees with the Russian assessment.

We observed Russia's reaction to our first missions, and I can tell you that the more successful the mission, the more the Russians tried to stifle all publicity around it 

- she said.

"Flamingo" is now in mass production, with plans to produce about 200 units per month

- said Terekh.

By December, we will have many more of them

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday, refusing to provide more details about the weapon until "Ukraine can use hundreds of them."

In addition, Donald Trump seems more inclined for Ukraine to strike back.

On Thursday, in a social media post, the US president wrote:

It is very difficult, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking the invading country. It's like a great sports team that has a fantastic defense but isn't allowed to play offense. Interesting times ahead

- he stated.

Addition

President Zelenskyy confirmed the successful tests of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile with a range of 3000 km. Mass production is expected by the end of the year.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Vladimir Putin
Cruise missile
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv