Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - Bloomberg

December 25, 04:14 PM • 12585 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 43722 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 47658 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 59850 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 30609 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 24009 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 18331 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 62504 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 78836 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 34814 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 15272 views
Demanded to buy dietary supplements: new details emerged in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly UkrainiansPhotoDecember 25, 03:38 PM • 7906 views
Ministry of Defense introduces video recording of quality control of Ukrainian Armed Forces property for procurement transparencyDecember 25, 03:49 PM • 8308 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 11667 views
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registered07:56 PM • 7598 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 43722 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 62504 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 45776 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 78836 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 63982 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 11707 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 15310 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 16905 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 19768 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 25947 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Russia has postponed plans to triple its annual liquefied natural gas production due to international sanctions. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that achieving the goal of producing 100 million tons of LNG per year would be delayed by several years.

Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - Bloomberg

Russia's plans to triple annual liquefied natural gas (LNG) production have been delayed by several years due to international sanctions. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to him, Russia previously planned to produce 100 million tons of LNG per year.

Obviously, due to sanctions restrictions, there will be a delay of several years in achieving this goal

- said Novak.

The publication indicates that Russia sought to achieve a 20% global LNG market share. However, Western countries, including the United States, have imposed several rounds of energy sanctions, including on liquefied natural gas, to reduce the Kremlin's revenues that finance the war in Ukraine.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russia's liquefied natural gas supplies to China more than doubled compared to last year, reaching 1.6 million metric tons in November. This allowed Russia to overtake Australia and become the largest supplier after Qatar.

Russian LNG plant in the Baltic made its first delivery to China after US sanctions - Bloomberg08.12.25, 10:01 • 3737 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Australia
Qatar
China
United States
Ukraine