Russian LNG plant in the Baltic made its first delivery to China after US sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

A Russian LNG plant on the Baltic Sea coast has delivered gas to China for the first time since the introduction of US sanctions. The vessel Valera arrived at the Beihai import terminal, indicating strengthening energy cooperation between the countries.

Russian LNG plant in the Baltic made its first delivery to China after US sanctions - Bloomberg
Photo: pixabay

A Russian liquefied natural gas plant, located on the Baltic Sea coast, has made its first delivery to China since the imposition of US sanctions. This could indicate a strengthening of energy cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The vessel Valera, which loaded a batch of gas from the Gazprom plant on the Baltic coast in October, arrived at the Beihai import terminal in southern China on Monday.

In mid-October, satellite images showed that a tanker that had loaded in Russia was transshipping fuel to another vessel, registered to a Hong Kong company, near Malaysia. This vessel, known as CCH Gas, sent false signals about its location and was later detected by satellites near China. Its current whereabouts are unknown.

At the same time, the Chinese authorities do not recognize unilateral sanctions and continue to buy Russian energy carriers more frequently. Beijing also ignored threats from Donald Trump to stop buying Russian oil.

Additionally

Russia has two relatively small LNG export facilities on the Baltic Sea, with the Vysotsk plant, led by PAO Novatek, also blacklisted by the US. Another sanctioned Russian plant, Arctic LNG 2 in Siberia, began supplying fuel to Beihai in late August.

