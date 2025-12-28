$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:58 AM • 1428 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 4100 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
09:00 AM • 8996 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 26649 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 41067 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 39463 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 30863 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 26387 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21730 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42699 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Man dies after falling through ice in Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A 55-year-old man fell through the ice near the village of Shestovytsia, Chernihiv district. Rescuers found the body in a hole in the ice 150 meters from the shore.

Man dies after falling through ice in Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, going out on the ice ended in tragedy: a man fell through the ice on a lake and died. His body was found 150 meters from the shore, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Sunday, noting that due to temperature fluctuations, the ice on reservoirs is currently extremely unstable, UNN writes.

Details

"This morning, near the village of Shestovytsia, Chernihiv district, a 55-year-old man fell through the ice. Rescuers found the body in a crack in the ice 150 meters from the shore. Using special equipment, the man was pulled from the water and handed over to medics, who pronounced him dead," the State Emergency Service reported.

The State Emergency Service emphasized: "due to temperature fluctuations, the ice on reservoirs is currently extremely unstable." "Going out on the ice under such conditions threatens life," the State Emergency Service noted and listed the basic safety rules:

  • do not go out on ice less than 7 cm thick;
    • do not gather in groups in one area;
      • do not allow children to visit reservoirs unsupervised.

        "We urge citizens to be responsible and not risk their lives," the State Emergency Service stressed.

        Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basement28.12.25, 12:43 • 3218 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Village
        Frosts in Ukraine