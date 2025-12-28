Man dies after falling through ice in Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, going out on the ice ended in tragedy: a man fell through the ice on a lake and died. His body was found 150 meters from the shore, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Sunday, noting that due to temperature fluctuations, the ice on reservoirs is currently extremely unstable, UNN writes.

Details

"This morning, near the village of Shestovytsia, Chernihiv district, a 55-year-old man fell through the ice. Rescuers found the body in a crack in the ice 150 meters from the shore. Using special equipment, the man was pulled from the water and handed over to medics, who pronounced him dead," the State Emergency Service reported.

The State Emergency Service emphasized: "due to temperature fluctuations, the ice on reservoirs is currently extremely unstable." "Going out on the ice under such conditions threatens life," the State Emergency Service noted and listed the basic safety rules:

do not go out on ice less than 7 cm thick;

do not gather in groups in one area;

do not allow children to visit reservoirs unsupervised.

"We urge citizens to be responsible and not risk their lives," the State Emergency Service stressed.

