Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime

A woman involved in the terrorist attack on Danylyshyna Street, 20, which resulted in casualties and injuries, has been detained in Lviv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

The detention of the suspect was also reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko. He stated that it was a joint operation of the police and the SBU.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers detained a woman, a citizen of Ukraine, who may be involved in the terrorist attack. The identification of other possible involved persons is ongoing.

Twenty-five people were injured, one person died. The investigation has been provided with all necessary resources. Necessary procedural actions with the detainee are ongoing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will inform about all necessary details - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.