Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
09:06 AM • 132 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 16740 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 29124 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 26089 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 44100 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 41771 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 37430 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 35940 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28699 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25126 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.7m/s
65%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NASA has once again canceled the March launch of the Artemis II mission around the Moon due to a technical malfunction of the rocketFebruary 21, 11:57 PM • 6520 views
Russian forces are installing mesh modems on Molniya attack drones to create a unified control networkFebruary 22, 01:58 AM • 4218 views
Ex-Prince Andrew's wife's reputation completely ruined due to new revelations of her ties to EpsteinFebruary 22, 02:16 AM • 5122 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles04:19 AM • 17362 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 people04:37 AM • 10161 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 58900 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 68379 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 78807 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 92128 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 130077 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Robert Fico
Andriy Sybiha
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 26179 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 29326 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 30556 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 22563 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 25137 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-160

Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

A woman has been detained in Lviv on suspicion of involvement in a terrorist attack on Danylyshyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.

Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime

A woman involved in the terrorist attack on Danylyshyna Street, 20, which resulted in casualties and injuries, has been detained in Lviv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

The detention of the suspect was also reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko. He stated that it was a joint operation of the police and the SBU.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers detained a woman, a citizen of Ukraine, who may be involved in the terrorist attack. The identification of other possible involved persons is ongoing.

Twenty-five people were injured, one person died. The investigation has been provided with all necessary resources. Necessary procedural actions with the detainee are ongoing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will inform about all necessary details

- Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lviv