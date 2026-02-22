$43.270.00
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

After the FP-5 "Flamingo" missile strike on the Votkinsk plant, serious damage was recorded to one of the key production workshops. This could significantly affect the production of missile technology.

"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damage

After the FP-5 "Flamingo" missile strike on the Votkinsk plant in Russia, serious damage was recorded in one of the enterprise's key production workshops, which could significantly affect the production of missile technology. This was reported by the Telegram channel CyberBoroshno, according to UNN.

Details

The published satellite images show a hole in the roof of one of the workshops, approximately 30 by 24 meters in size. The height of the damage is uneven - approximately 24 meters on one side and about 18 meters on the other. The nature of the destruction and the configuration of the collapse indicate that the epicenter of the explosion was inside the building. According to analysts, the internal premises of the workshop could have completely burned out.

The strike hit building No. 19 - the electroplating and stamping workshop. It is in this unit that metal stamping and forming processes, the manufacture of missile body elements, and galvanic processing of parts, including the application of protective and functional coatings and surface preparation for further assembly, are carried out.

Experts note that damage to this type of workshop can have a critical impact on the enterprise's production cycle, as it is here that the basic design of product bodies is formed and their technological preparation for the final assembly stages is carried out. Damage to this link can significantly slow down or stop the production of missile products.

Recall

On February 20, Ukrainian military struck the Votkinsk plant with a "Flamingo" missile, which could travel up to 1650 km. This strike may have broken the world record for the range of combat launches.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ukraine