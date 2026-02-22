Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead

An armed man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after he breached the secured perimeter of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred on the morning of February 22. The man was spotted near the northern gate of the estate. Law enforcement reported that he had an object resembling a rifle and a fuel canister.

The man was shot by Secret Service agents in conjunction with a representative from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. His identity has not yet been released.

At the time of the incident, Donald Trump was at the White House in Washington and was not at his Florida residence.

Law enforcement officials promised to release additional details after the investigation into the circumstances of the incident is completed.

Recall

