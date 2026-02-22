$43.270.00
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 4066 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
09:06 AM • 12359 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 28266 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 39340 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 35358 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 57696 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 58652 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 40566 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 37728 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

An armed man was shot dead by U.S. Secret Service agents after breaking into the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The incident occurred on the morning of February 22, when Trump was at the White House.

Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead

An armed man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after he breached the secured perimeter of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred on the morning of February 22. The man was spotted near the northern gate of the estate. Law enforcement reported that he had an object resembling a rifle and a fuel canister.

The man was shot by Secret Service agents in conjunction with a representative from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. His identity has not yet been released.

At the time of the incident, Donald Trump was at the White House in Washington and was not at his Florida residence.

Law enforcement officials promised to release additional details after the investigation into the circumstances of the incident is completed.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a tariff increase to 15% for all countries. He also noted that tariffs could rise even further soon.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
