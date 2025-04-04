U. S. Secret Service agents opened fire on an armed man near the White House on Sunday morning. The incident occurred after a warning about a "suicidal" man heading to Washington from Indiana.
The U. S. Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health by a margin of 4 votes. The environmental lawyer with no medical experience will lead the US healthcare system despite criticism of his views on vaccination.
Sean Curran, who defended Trump during the assassination attempt in July, will lead the US Secret Service. Curran has been with the service since 2001 and was part of Trump's security team during his first presidential term.
A large-scale security operation has been launched in Washington ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. Thousands of troops, snipers, and threat detectors are protecting the ceremony with the participation of world leaders.
Law enforcement agencies in Washington are stepping up security due to three important events in 15 days. These include the certification of election results, Carter's funeral, and Trump's inauguration.
The U. S. Secret Service detained a man while trying to climb over a temporary fence near the White House. The incident took place on Saturday around 11 a.m., the intruder was arrested and handed over to the police.
Robotic dogs with gamma detectors are being tested in Cornwall to assess the quality of soil on farms. The 25,000-pound devices can operate on difficult terrain at speeds of up to 5 m/s.
The U. S. Secret Service has deployed a robot patroller nicknamed Spot to protect Mar-a-Lago. The unmanned device can work both remotely and along a programmed route.
The White House, the Capitol, and Kamala Harris's residence have been surrounded by new security barriers. Authorities are preparing for possible unrest after the presidential election, although no specific threats have been identified.
Le Monde journalists tracked Putin's movements through the Strava app used by his bodyguards. The app recorded their jogging near the secret residences and meeting places of the Russian president.
U. S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Donald Trump with military aircraft and additional protection due to threats from Iran. Biden instructed the Department of Defense to provide Trump with everything he needs.
Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military planes and additional security measures because of threats from Iran. The Secret Service says Trump is receiving “the highest level of protection.
The United States is taking steps to disrupt the global cryptocurrency network in coordination with international partners. The goal is to counteract the evasion of Russian sanctions and money laundering, as well as to deprive Russia's defense base of resources.
US President Joe Biden announces a new $7. 9 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense, drones, ammunition, and expanded training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.
US Congressional leaders agree on three months of funding for federal agencies, averting a government shutdown. The agreement includes additional funds for the Secret Service and elections.
Vice President Kamala Harris had a brief conversation with Donald Trump after the alleged second assassination attempt. She expressed her joy that he was safe and emphasized the inadmissibility of political violence.
The U. S. Secret Service plans to surround Trump's podium with bulletproof glass at street rallies. This is an unprecedented security measure for the former president after a recent assassination attempt.
Donald Trump said that the assassination attempt was made possible by a lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies. He praised the work of the Secret Service, especially the sniper who eliminated the attacker.
Thomas Crooks, who shot at former US President Trump, was studying the venue with a drone. The FBI found explosive devices and encrypted messages, but the motive is still unknown.
After the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, the Secret Service recommends that the Trump campaign hold events indoors. The team is looking for indoor venues for future rallies, considering them safer.
Director of the US Secret Service Kimberly Cheadle has resigned due to her inability to prevent an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. President Biden thanked her for her service and plans to appoint a new director in the near future.
Snipers spotted Thomas Crooks with a rangefinder near Trump's rally an hour before the shooting. The Secret Service lost sight of him, which led to the attempted assassination of the former president.