United States Secret Service

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6254 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14049 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55520 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197870 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301279 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212389 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243472 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254743 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The U.S. Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House

U. S. Secret Service agents opened fire on an armed man near the White House on Sunday morning. The incident occurred after a warning about a "suicidal" man heading to Washington from Indiana.

News of the World • March 9, 02:44 PM • 22637 views

US Senate confirms Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary despite criticism

The U. S. Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health by a margin of 4 votes. The environmental lawyer with no medical experience will lead the US healthcare system despite criticism of his views on vaccination.

News of the World • February 13, 07:39 PM • 24398 views

Trump appoints his bodyguard as new director of the US Secret Service

Sean Curran, who defended Trump during the assassination attempt in July, will lead the US Secret Service. Curran has been with the service since 2001 and was part of Trump's security team during his first presidential term.

News of the World • January 23, 10:46 AM • 23942 views

Unprecedented security measures at Trump's inauguration in Washington: what we know

A large-scale security operation has been launched in Washington ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. Thousands of troops, snipers, and threat detectors are protecting the ceremony with the participation of world leaders.

News of the World • January 18, 09:00 AM • 119414 views

Washington is in a state of “high threat” after the terrorist attacks

Law enforcement agencies in Washington are stepping up security due to three important events in 15 days. These include the certification of election results, Carter's funeral, and Trump's inauguration.

News of the World • January 4, 08:57 PM • 29485 views

An unknown man tried to climb over the fence at the White House: what happened?

The U. S. Secret Service detained a man while trying to climb over a temporary fence near the White House. The incident took place on Saturday around 11 a.m., the intruder was arrested and handed over to the police.

News of the World • December 15, 07:38 AM • 22113 views

New robotic dogs can help farmers increase profits

Robotic dogs with gamma detectors are being tested in Cornwall to assess the quality of soil on farms. The 25,000-pound devices can operate on difficult terrain at speeds of up to 5 m/s.

Technologies • November 26, 11:41 AM • 13611 views

Robot dog from Boston Dynamics guards Trump's residence in Florida

The U. S. Secret Service has deployed a robot patroller nicknamed Spot to protect Mar-a-Lago. The unmanned device can work both remotely and along a programmed route.

News of the World • November 25, 08:03 AM • 14037 views

Washington tightens security for Election Day: what's happening near the White House and the Capitol

The White House, the Capitol, and Kamala Harris's residence have been surrounded by new security barriers. Authorities are preparing for possible unrest after the presidential election, although no specific threats have been identified.

News of the World • November 4, 02:27 PM • 18143 views

Putin's movements tracked using his bodyguards' sports app - Le Monde

Le Monde journalists tracked Putin's movements through the Strava app used by his bodyguards. The app recorded their jogging near the secret residences and meeting places of the Russian president.

News of the World • October 30, 12:15 AM • 22264 views

Provided he doesn't ask for F-15s: Biden responds to Trump's request for military aircraft

U. S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Donald Trump with military aircraft and additional protection due to threats from Iran. Biden instructed the Department of Defense to provide Trump with everything he needs.

News of the World • October 11, 10:46 PM • 32636 views

The requests are extraordinary and unprecedented: Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military aircraft and enhanced defense

Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military planes and additional security measures because of threats from Iran. The Secret Service says Trump is receiving “the highest level of protection.

News of the World • October 11, 06:48 PM • 22711 views

US announced new sanctions against Russia: aimed at destroying the global cryptocurrency network

The United States is taking steps to disrupt the global cryptocurrency network in coordination with international partners. The goal is to counteract the evasion of Russian sanctions and money laundering, as well as to deprive Russia's defense base of resources.

Politics • September 26, 10:39 AM • 15688 views

Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $8 billion

US President Joe Biden announces a new $7. 9 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense, drones, ammunition, and expanded training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

War • September 26, 10:15 AM • 17858 views

US Congress reaches agreement on short-term government funding

US Congressional leaders agree on three months of funding for federal agencies, averting a government shutdown. The agreement includes additional funds for the Secret Service and elections.

News of the World • September 23, 07:28 AM • 15837 views

Kamala Harris calls Trump after alleged assassination attempt

Vice President Kamala Harris had a brief conversation with Donald Trump after the alleged second assassination attempt. She expressed her joy that he was safe and emphasized the inadmissibility of political violence.

Politics • September 17, 09:39 PM • 59789 views

U.S. Secret Service prepares to use bulletproof glass for Trump street rallies - media outlet

The U. S. Secret Service plans to surround Trump's podium with bulletproof glass at street rallies. This is an unprecedented security measure for the former president after a recent assassination attempt.

News of the World • August 15, 06:38 PM • 27297 views

Trump in an interview with Musk: The assassination attempt was due to lack of law enforcement coordination

Donald Trump said that the assassination attempt was made possible by a lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies. He praised the work of the Secret Service, especially the sniper who eliminated the attacker.

Society • August 13, 02:40 AM • 113197 views

FBI Director: Trump shooter studied the venue with a drone

Thomas Crooks, who shot at former US President Trump, was studying the venue with a drone. The FBI found explosive devices and encrypted messages, but the motive is still unknown.

Politics • July 24, 11:40 PM • 29800 views

Secret Service urges Trump campaign to stop outdoor rallies - WP

After the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, the Secret Service recommends that the Trump campaign hold events indoors. The team is looking for indoor venues for future rallies, considering them safer.

News of the World • July 24, 09:57 AM • 18563 views

Head of the US Secret Service resigns over attempted assassination of Trump

Director of the US Secret Service Kimberly Cheadle has resigned due to her inability to prevent an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. President Biden thanked her for her service and plans to appoint a new director in the near future.

News of the World • July 23, 05:57 PM • 19256 views

Lots of secrets about Thomas Crooks: He was wandering around and was seen by snipers an hour before the Trump shooting

Snipers spotted Thomas Crooks with a rangefinder near Trump's rally an hour before the shooting. The Secret Service lost sight of him, which led to the attempted assassination of the former president.

News of the World • July 18, 08:21 AM • 15717 views