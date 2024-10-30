Putin's movements tracked using his bodyguards' sports app - Le Monde
Kyiv • UNN
Le Monde journalists tracked Putin's movements through the Strava app used by his bodyguards. The app recorded their jogging near the secret residences and meeting places of the Russian president.
Journalists of the French edition were able to track the movements of six employees of the Federal Security Service (FSO), who are responsible for the security of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, using the sports program Strava, which records, among other things, the place of sports. This was reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.
Details
FSO employees with public accounts on Strava published information about their runs in September 2023 in Blagoveshchensk, near where Vladimir Putin met with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. The details of this meeting were kept secret. A few days before the meeting, Putin's bodyguard published information about his jog in Blagoveshchensk. The meeting took place near this city, at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.
Also, since 2019, Putin's bodyguards have been regularly exercising near the palace in Gelendzhik, which was reported by the Alexei Navalny Foundation in its investigation.
Trump says he gets along “very well with Putin”15.10.24, 11:29 • 13868 views
According to journalists, this may indicate that Putin did visit the palace, which he denies owning.
On August 4, 2021, an FSO officer jogged around Putin's secret dacha in Karelia, located on the shores of Lake Ladoga. The run began and ended in a hangar, journalists write.
The publication notes that similar cases have also been identified among the bodyguards of French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden. In total, according to Le Monde's investigation, the app was used by 12 Macron's security officers and 26 US Secret Service agents who protect not only Biden but also other prominent politicians, including Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Elon Musk has been in secret talks with Vladimir Putin since 2022 - WSJ25.10.24, 09:35 • 16108 views