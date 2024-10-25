Elon Musk has been in secret talks with Vladimir Putin since 2022 - WSJ

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23221 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 119318 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 175730 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110428 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346349 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174802 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145753 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196390 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125211 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108270 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 10267 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 10046 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 8820 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10248 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 7608 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 2018 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 23221 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89320 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 119318 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 175730 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22999 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25630 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39486 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47976 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136497 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Elon Musk has been in secret talks with Vladimir Putin since 2022 - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16108 views

The Wall Street Journal reports on Elon Musk's regular contacts with Putin since 2022. The billionaire discusses business and geopolitics with the Kremlin, including Starlink and Ukraine.

Elon Musk has been in secret talks with Vladimir Putin since 2022 - WSJ

Trump-backed billionaire allegedly defended some Russian targets in the war in Ukraine after talking to the Kremlin.

Written by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The contacts between Elon Musk, a famous billionaire and one of the pillars of US space activities, and Russian dictator Putin have been confirmed by several current and former US, European and Russian officials, the publication writes. The article points to discussions between Putin and Musk related to business and geopolitical tensions. For example, in one of the conversations, Putin asked Musk not to activate the Starlink satellite Internet service over Taiwan to do a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The rapprochement between Musk and Putin may indicate a potential resumption of US diplomatic cooperation with Russia under Trump's presidency, the newspaper notes.

Starlink has become a key driver of communications in Ukraine, during the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Last year, it was revealed that the billionaire had turned down a request in 2022 for its Starlink communications satellites to facilitate Ukraine's attack on the Russian navy in the Black Sea.

‘We received an urgent request from government authorities to activate Starlink to Sevastopol. The obvious intention was to sink most of the docked Russian fleet. If I had accepted their request, SpaceX would have been a clear accomplice in a major war and escalation of the conflict,’ the businessman wrote.

Moreover, in May 2022, the head of Russia's space agency said in a Telegram post that Musk would ‘answer like an adult’ for supplying Starlink to Ukraine's Azov battalion. Musk subsequently had regular conversations with Russian ‘partners.’ After that, Musk began reporting positions closer to those of Russia. In particular, he began complaining that SpaceX was losing money and that his company was losing financial terminals in Ukraine.

Thus, Musk became more critical of helping Ukraine fight Russian aggression.

At present, the WSJ concludes, the rapprochement between Musk and Kremlin officials may indicate a potential restoration of U.S. diplomatic engagement with Russia, already under a Trump presidency.

Help

Musk, who is being offered a position in Trump's government if the Republican wins, owns SpaceX, a major rocket manufacturer for the Pentagon and NASA. As a result, he has access to confidential U.S. information, which means that his possible contact with Putin raises concerns about the protection of sensitive information, given Putin's role as one of the main adversaries of the United States.

China is outraged by US sanctions against its companies that supplied UAVs to russia24.10.24, 16:32 • 18592 views

According to the investigation, since 2022, Musk has established an ongoing dialogue with high-ranking Russian officials, including Sergei Kiriyenko, Putin's first deputy chief of staff, whom the US Department of Justice accuses of spreading disinformation to weaken US support for Ukraine.

Recall

Donald Trump has said that if he wins the election , he will create a commission on government efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The commission will audit the government and provide recommendations for reform.

Putin and Xi Jinping discuss wars in Ukraine and the Middle East at the BRICS summit24.10.24, 16:46 • 20513 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
SpaceX
The Pentagon
NASA
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88