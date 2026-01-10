Trafigura to load first vessel with Venezuelan oil next week

Photo: Bloomberg

Commodities giant Trafigura Group is preparing to ship the first vessel with Venezuelan oil as part of a new US strategy to control the country's energy resources. This was stated by the company's chief executive officer Richard Holtum during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, writes UNN.

Details

Richard Holtum confirmed that the trader is actively coordinating its actions with the American administration to redirect oil flows.

"We are working with your administration, Mr. President, to bring this Venezuelan oil to the United States," he said. - said the head of Trafigura.

According to him, the loading of the first tanker is scheduled for next week.

Context of energy strategy

The statement was made at a meeting between Trump and representatives of the oil and gas industry, where plans to attract $100 billion in investments in production in Venezuela were discussed.

Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine

The US administration has effectively taken on the role of an intermediary in the sale of Venezuelan raw materials, offering it also to China and Russia, but under American control.

Trafigura became the first major international trader to officially confirm the start of operations with Venezuelan oil under the new rules. Previously, the company was one of the leading players in this market before the introduction of large-scale sanctions against the Maduro regime.

Trump proposed that Russia and China buy Venezuelan oil through the US