China is outraged by US sanctions against its companies that supplied UAVs to russia
Kyiv • UNN
China's Ministry of Commerce protested against US sanctions against Chinese companies that supply UAVs to russia. China claimed to protect its interests and called the sanctions unlawful.
China's Ministry of Commerce has expressed outrage over US sanctions against Chinese companies that manufacture and supply attack drones to russia, UNN reports .
"China strongly opposes unilateral sanctions and long-term jurisdiction with broad powers that are not based on international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council," ministry spokesperson He Yadong was quoted as saying by Reuters.
The Ministry added that China will resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests.
Recall
Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin told UNN that recently there has been a tendency to increase the use of various Chinese-made components in the weapons used by Russia to attack Ukraine. According to him, all types of Russian weapons contain foreign components in key systems of power supply, flight control, navigation, etc. The high-tech component is 90% of microelectronics not made in Russia. The Institute's experts managed to identify more than a hundred exclusively Chinese components, including about 50 established manufacturers.
On October 17, Washington announced sanctions against three legal entities and one individual from Russia and China. The individuals on the sanctions list were accused of involvement in the development of China's latest UAV.
