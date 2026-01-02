$42.170.18
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 11564 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 19341 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 17490 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 55495 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 81979 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61495 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56287 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185742 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 179985 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Zelenskyy announced a change of the head of the State Border Guard Service: Deineko will remain in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko will present new candidates for the position of the head of the State Border Guard Service. Serhiy Deineko, who has headed the service for over six years, will continue to work within the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced a change of the head of the State Border Guard Service: Deineko will remain in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system

In the near future, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko will present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service, and Serhiy Deineko will continue to work in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The President heard a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

I am grateful for the clear work of the entire Ministry of Internal Affairs system. Separately, today we discussed the issue of the activities of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Under the leadership of Serhiy Deineko, for more than six years, the State Border Guard Service has undergone a significant path of development and strengthening. Currently, border guard units, along with all other components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, are fighting for our state on the front line. The sections of Ukraine's border with Belarus and Russia have also been significantly strengthened.

- Zelenskyy said.

Budanov accepted the offer to head the Presidential Office02.01.26, 14:57 • 1938 views

According to him, at the same time, there are tasks to change approaches in the work of the State Border Guard Service.

We also talked about this with Serhiy. In the near future, Minister Klymenko will present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service, and Serhiy Deineko will continue to work in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office02.01.26, 17:12 • 1170 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine