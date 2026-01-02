Zelenskyy announced a change of the head of the State Border Guard Service: Deineko will remain in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system

In the near future, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko will present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service, and Serhiy Deineko will continue to work in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

The President heard a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

I am grateful for the clear work of the entire Ministry of Internal Affairs system. Separately, today we discussed the issue of the activities of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Under the leadership of Serhiy Deineko, for more than six years, the State Border Guard Service has undergone a significant path of development and strengthening. Currently, border guard units, along with all other components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, are fighting for our state on the front line. The sections of Ukraine's border with Belarus and Russia have also been significantly strengthened. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, at the same time, there are tasks to change approaches in the work of the State Border Guard Service.

We also talked about this with Serhiy. In the near future, Minister Klymenko will present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service, and Serhiy Deineko will continue to work in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. - summarized the Head of State.

