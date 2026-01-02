$42.170.18
Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages on January 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

On January 3, scheduled power outages and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. These are the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages on January 3

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 3, in most regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, there are power outages in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, due to bad weather in two regions - Ministry of Energy

Antonina Tumanova

