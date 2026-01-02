Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, there are power outages in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, due to bad weather in two regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia launched new strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine - in two regions, there are power outages in Zaporizhzhia and the region, frontline areas, 11,000 consumers in Odesa region are still without electricity, bad weather cut off power to residents in two regions, schedules continue, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

On the second day of the new year, the enemy continued attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. Strikes were recorded at night in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. As of morning, consumers in Zaporizhzhia region, including the city of Zaporizhzhia, as well as in other frontline regions, remain without power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As indicated, in Odesa and Kyiv regions, the restoration of equipment previously damaged by the enemy continues. "In particular, in Odesa region, after previous attacks, more than 11,000 consumers remain without electricity. Emergency restoration work is ongoing," the report says.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 27 settlements in Ivano-Frankivsk region and 17 settlements in Lviv region are without power," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Repair crews are working to restore the lines.

"To balance the energy system, electricity imports are carried out and measures to limit consumption are applied. In most regions, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industry and business are in effect," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

