54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1976 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informs about the closure of airspace in Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Iran, and Iraq as of March 4. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received 54 appeals from Ukrainian citizens regarding the escalation of the situation in the region.

54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA

54 appeals from Ukrainian citizens amid the escalation of the situation in the Middle East have been received in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In total, since February 28, the MFA's "hotline" has received 54 appeals from Ukrainian citizens regarding the escalation of the security situation in the Middle East.

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an update on the operational situation in the Middle East and recommendations for Ukrainian citizens in the region.

During March 3, the MFA's "hotline," as noted, "received 9 appeals from Ukrainian citizens regarding the escalation of the security situation in the Middle East (mostly due to flight delays)." The MFA provided consultations and engaged consular officers of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions to resolve issues on the ground.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that as of 09:00 on March 4, the airspace remains closed in the following countries: Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Iran, Iraq.

In the city of Dubai (UAE), as reported, flights are being launched in test mode. Airports in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Oman are operating normally.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also provided links to forms for reporting the situation and receiving prompt communication from diplomatic missions.

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
