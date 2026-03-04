$43.230.13
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Europe would not agree to a deal on Ukraine concluded without taking into account the position of Europeans. He emphasized increasing pressure on Moscow for Putin to make concessions.

There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with Trump

Europe will not accept an agreement on Ukraine concluded without Kyiv's participation. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Europe will not agree to an agreement on Ukraine concluded without taking into account the position of Europeans.

There will be no agreement without the participation of Europeans

- said Merz.

He said that during negotiations with Trump, he emphasized increasing pressure on Moscow, because "only by increasing pressure from Washington will Putin be ready to make concessions."

Russia is stalling for time and, in doing so, is acting against the will of the American president. Today I called for increased pressure on Moscow

- said the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In his opinion, Europe needs to join the peace talks that are ongoing between the Russian Federation and Ukraine with the mediation of the United States.

"Trump knows that only peace that Europe supports and legitimizes can be truly lasting. He also knows that Europe's contribution to Ukraine's security, reconstruction, and European integration will simply be indispensable for this peace," Merz summarized.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that everyone wants a quick end to the war between Ukraine and Russia, but Ukraine must be able to preserve its territory.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

