"We have information about possible Russian strikes": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's air defense needs with Merz

"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 12526 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 10520 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 35761 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 69027 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 64498 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 68880 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75625 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75582 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78947 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 12522 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 128134 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 133863 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 114843 views
"We have information about possible Russian strikes": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's air defense needs with Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The situation on the front, Ukraine's need for air defense missiles, and the negotiation track for achieving peace were discussed.

"We have information about possible Russian strikes": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's air defense needs with Merz

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the situation at the front and the need for air defense in light of intelligence information about possible Russian strikes, writes UNN.

Discussed with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz the situation in Ukraine and contacts with other leaders. I spoke about the situation at the front and our needs for air defense missiles. We have intelligence information about possible Russian strikes, and that is why it is important now to do our utmost to protect ourselves.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "they also discussed the negotiation track for achieving peace and how it can move forward in connection with events in the Middle East."

"Friedrich informed about his visit to China and the meetings that took place there. China has many tools that can significantly influence Russia and its desire to end the war. We also synchronized before the Chancellor's meeting with President Trump in Washington," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed gratitude to the Chancellor of Germany, his team, and Germany "for their constant support in protecting lives."

President names China's place in peace talks to end war in Ukraine

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Germany
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine