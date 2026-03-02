"We have information about possible Russian strikes": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's air defense needs with Merz

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the situation at the front and the need for air defense in light of intelligence information about possible Russian strikes, writes UNN.

Discussed with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz the situation in Ukraine and contacts with other leaders. I spoke about the situation at the front and our needs for air defense missiles. We have intelligence information about possible Russian strikes, and that is why it is important now to do our utmost to protect ourselves. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "they also discussed the negotiation track for achieving peace and how it can move forward in connection with events in the Middle East."

"Friedrich informed about his visit to China and the meetings that took place there. China has many tools that can significantly influence Russia and its desire to end the war. We also synchronized before the Chancellor's meeting with President Trump in Washington," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed gratitude to the Chancellor of Germany, his team, and Germany "for their constant support in protecting lives."

President names China's place in peace talks to end war in Ukraine