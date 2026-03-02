$43.100.11
President names China's place in peace talks to end war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine seeks to maintain contact with China. Beijing's participation could be useful for ending the war, not prolonging it.

President names China's place in peace talks to end war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine seeks to maintain contact with the Chinese side and considers Beijing's official participation potentially useful precisely for ending the war unleashed by Russia, and not for its continuation. The Head of State said this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy, answering a question about whether China had officially or unofficially offered to mediate in negotiations on settling the Russian war and what formats its involvement in the peace process might take, said that he had just had a good conversation on this topic with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the details of his visit to China were important to him. According to the President, the Chancellor, in particular, once again raised the issue of Ukraine and discussed it with the PRC leader.

I told our diplomats to be in contact with the Chinese side

- Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that it is important for Ukraine "to involve them (China - ed.) not in the war, but precisely in ending the war that Putin brought to Ukraine."

The President also stressed that the Chinese leader, in his opinion, has leverage, particularly regarding the supply of certain types of weapons and dual-use goods.

"For us, their participation would certainly not be bad," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

At a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in February 2026, Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated the need for equal participation of all parties in negotiations on peace in Ukraine. The German Chancellor called on China to use its influence on Moscow to end the war.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

