Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"

American actress and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman stated that for her upcoming role as a forensic expert in the series "Scarpetta," she prepared so thoroughly that she even mastered the skills necessary to perform a real autopsy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kidman's interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

As Kidman noted, during her preparation, she collaborated with a professional forensic pathologist and underwent special training to better understand the specifics of her character's work—a forensic pathologist. The actress humorously remarked that she could now "easily remove all organs and name each one" if ever needed in real life.

Yes. I can perform an autopsy. I can. If needed, I can really perform an autopsy. Remove all organs. And name each one. - Kidman summarized.

In the series, she plays Kay Scarpetta, the main character of the project, based on Patricia Cornwell's popular thriller series. The premiere of the film, which will be released on the Prime Video platform this month, will feature Kidman as a leading forensic expert who investigates complex criminal cases, combining scientific approaches with intense detective work.

The actress's preparation attracted significant media attention. Thanks to this unusual aspect of the process: Nicole Kidman decided not to limit herself to just studying the script but delved deeper into the profession to best convey the image on screen.

