Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Nicole Kidman
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

For her role as a forensic expert in the series "Scarpetta," Nicole Kidman learned how to perform autopsies. The actress collaborated with a professional medical expert to better understand the specifics of a pathologist's work.

Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"

American actress and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman stated that for her upcoming role as a forensic expert in the series "Scarpetta," she prepared so thoroughly that she even mastered the skills necessary to perform a real autopsy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kidman's interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

As Kidman noted, during her preparation, she collaborated with a professional forensic pathologist and underwent special training to better understand the specifics of her character's work—a forensic pathologist. The actress humorously remarked that she could now "easily remove all organs and name each one" if ever needed in real life.

Yes. I can perform an autopsy. I can. If needed, I can really perform an autopsy. Remove all organs. And name each one.

- Kidman summarized.

In the series, she plays Kay Scarpetta, the main character of the project, based on Patricia Cornwell's popular thriller series. The premiere of the film, which will be released on the Prime Video platform this month, will feature Kidman as a leading forensic expert who investigates complex criminal cases, combining scientific approaches with intense detective work.

The actress's preparation attracted significant media attention. Thanks to this unusual aspect of the process: Nicole Kidman decided not to limit herself to just studying the script but delved deeper into the profession to best convey the image on screen.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Nicole Kidman's statements about her divorce from Tom Cruise gained popularity again after her breakup with Keith Urban. The actress joked that she can now wear heels, hinting at her ex-husband's height.

Stanislav Karmazin

