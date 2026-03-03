French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" changed course to the Mediterranean Sea - Macron

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:22 PM • 5440 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 11551 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 14152 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 19669 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 25989 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20573 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19607 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22974 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33621 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 110081 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
84%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdownMarch 3, 10:02 AM • 23160 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacksMarch 3, 10:53 AM • 27574 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 15754 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 21437 views
In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to deathPhoto02:54 PM • 9890 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 21708 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 54470 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 56568 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 110076 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 72761 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 4300 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 9274 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 15947 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 33183 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 40108 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Rockwell B-1 Lancer

French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" changed course to the Mediterranean Sea - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the redeployment of the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean. Additionally, Rafale fighters and air defense systems have been sent to the Middle East.

French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" changed course to the Mediterranean Sea - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he had ordered the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Macron said the aircraft carrier would be accompanied by an air wing and frigates.

Germany and France establish nuclear coordination group - Merz02.03.26, 20:18 • 7444 views

In a pre-recorded speech on French television, Macron added that Rafale fighter jets, air defense systems, and airborne radar systems had been deployed in the Middle East in the last few hours.

France to send warship to Cyprus, Britain considering it - how Europe reacts to the war in the Middle East03.03.26, 17:00 • 3638 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Mediterranean Sea
Dassault Rafale
Baltic Sea
Emmanuel Macron
France