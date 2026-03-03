French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" changed course to the Mediterranean Sea - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he had ordered the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Macron said the aircraft carrier would be accompanied by an air wing and frigates.

In a pre-recorded speech on French television, Macron added that Rafale fighter jets, air defense systems, and airborne radar systems had been deployed in the Middle East in the last few hours.

