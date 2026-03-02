$43.100.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany and France establish nuclear coordination group - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Germany and France have formed a nuclear coordination group to coordinate deterrence issues. By the end of the year, Germany will participate in French nuclear exercises at a conventional level.

Germany and France establish nuclear coordination group - Merz

By the end of the year, Berlin and Paris plan to implement concrete steps, including Germany's participation in French nuclear exercises at the conventional level.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the creation of a joint nuclear coordination group with France to coordinate deterrence issues. He wrote about this on the social network X on March 2, UNN reports.

Details

According to Merz, the new structure is designed to ensure coordination between Berlin and Paris in the field of nuclear deterrence.

Emmanuel Macron and I have created a nuclear coordination group, within which we coordinate on deterrence issues. We intend to take concrete steps by the end of this year, including Germany's participation in French nuclear exercises at the conventional level.

- said the chancellor.

It is expected that the first practical decisions within this cooperation may be implemented by the end of 2026. In particular, this refers to the participation of the German side in French exercises related to the nuclear component of defense.

Currently, the parties have not disclosed any other details regarding the format of the group's work or possible expansion of cooperation.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in the country's nuclear arsenal and the strengthening of deterrence forces. This decision is related to the growing risk of conflicts crossing the nuclear threshold.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany