The Finnish authorities released the Eagle S tanker suspected of damaging Estlink 2 cables. The owners of the damaged cables refused to be arrested due to the high cost of maintaining the vessel and are planning a lawsuit.
Near the Polish city of Mędzyzdroje, animal rights activists rescued a 7-meter humpback whale that had become entangled in fishing nets. The rescue operation was successful thanks to the animal's calm behavior and the coordinated work of the services.
Russia is using technological innovations developed during the war in Ukraine against NATO countries. Particular attention is paid to the development of drones and electronic warfare, ISW reports.
Two Rostelecom cables connecting St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad were damaged in the Gulf of Finland. The repair work will take about a week and is being supervised by the Finnish Coast Guard.
The Swedish Prosecutor's Office has determined that the damage to the submarine cable between Sweden and Latvia was not sabotage. The incident was caused by a combination of weather conditions and technical deficiencies.
The Silver Dania vessel, which is cruising between St. Petersburg and Murmansk, was detained in the port of Tromso at the request of Latvia. The vessel is suspected of involvement in damaging the submarine cable between Sweden and Latvia.
The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied the information that Russia is developing a new version of the Iskander with a range of 1,000 kilometers. Reports about this in the English-language media are a deliberate disinformation campaign.
The Ukrainian Navy believes that frequent damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea may be a new tactic of the Russian Federation. Since November 2024, there have been several cases of cable damage in different countries.
The Swedish side will help Latvia with the investigation into the damage to the submarine cable in the Baltic Sea on Sunday, January 26.
In the Baltic Sea, damage to the underwater fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was discovered. Two ships outside Latvian territorial waters were spotted at the scene of the incident.
US and European intelligence agencies believe that the damage to the submarine cables in the Baltic Sea was caused by accidents. The evidence points to the inexperience of the crews of the vessels, not to Russian sabotage.
A French Atlantic 2 military aircraft was subjected to a radar jamming and “illumination” attempt by Russian Federation during an observation mission over the Baltic. The incident occurred during a NATO operation to monitor possible damage to undersea cables.
A Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying 99,000 tons of Russian oil is adrift in German waters. German customs authorities are inspecting the vessel, which will remain under guard until the process is completed.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced confirmed information about Russia's plans to carry out air terror against airlines around the world. Poland is actively working to counter Russian sabotage.
NATO launches a new military mission to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Secretary General Rutte announces the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and a fleet of naval drones.
Another power cable with anchor marks was found damaged in the Baltic Sea. Sweden's Defense Minister confirmed that this is the third damaged cable after the incident with the Yi Peng 3.
NATO is stepping up technical surveillance in the Baltic Sea region after an incident involving damaged submarine cables. Two ships have already been deployed to protect the infrastructure.
The tanker Eventin with 99,000 tons of Russian oil lost control off the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is part of Russia's “shadow fleet” used to circumvent sanctions.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte promised to increase military presence in the Baltic Sea after the incidents with the cables. Poland proposed to make the Baltic Sea a zone of enhanced NATO military control.
NATO is stepping up its military presence in the Baltic Sea after submarine cables between Estonia and Finland were damaged. The alliance is treating the incident as a possible sabotage and is planning additional security measures.
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced the strengthening of security measures after the detection of damage to underwater communication cables. The Navy has increased patrols, and NATO will increase its military presence in the region.
NATO increases its military presence in the Baltic Sea after submarine cables are damaged.
The EU will strengthen the protection of submarine communications in the Baltic Sea after damage to cables suspected to be caused by russia. It plans to improve threat detection systems and expand international cooperation.
Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. Among those intercepted were an An-72 transport aircraft, a su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and an IL-20.
A Russian ship fired flares at a German military helicopter in the Baltic Sea. Germany responds by tightening control over critical infrastructure in the region.
Telia Lietuva repaired a damaged communication cable between Lithuania and Sweden in the Baltic Sea. The channel provided a third of international internet traffic, but its damage did not affect users.
The 225-meter ship Yi Peng 3 stretched anchor for 160 km, damaging underwater cables between European countries. Investigators are considering the version of deliberate sabotage with the possible participation of Russian intelligence.
The Express I steamer, which sank in 1945 during an evacuation, was found at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The ship was carrying 300 people and broke up due to a storm and overloading at a depth of 20 meters.
Germany scrambled fighter jets over a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane that flew into international waters of the Baltic Sea. The plane was flying without radio communication or a flight plan between Rügen, Germany, and Bornholm, Denmark.
The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2. 4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.