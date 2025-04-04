Baltic Sea

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14773 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26620 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63705 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212136 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121685 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390591 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309740 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213560 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244126 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255046 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130436 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212136 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390591 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253661 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309740 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2374 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13142 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44278 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71850 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56976 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Baltic Sea

Finland releases Eagle S tanker suspected of damaging cables

The Finnish authorities released the Eagle S tanker suspected of damaging Estlink 2 cables. The owners of the damaged cables refused to be arrested due to the high cost of maintaining the vessel and are planning a lawsuit.

News of the World • March 2, 12:45 PM • 33173 views

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Near the Polish city of Mędzyzdroje, animal rights activists rescued a 7-meter humpback whale that had become entangled in fishing nets. The rescue operation was successful thanks to the animal's calm behavior and the coordinated work of the services.

News of the World • February 26, 05:09 PM • 160719 views

Russia is using technological developments tested in the war with Ukraine against NATO countries - ISW

Russia is using technological innovations developed during the war in Ukraine against NATO countries. Particular attention is paid to the development of drones and electronic warfare, ISW reports.

War • February 10, 07:24 AM • 27755 views

Rostelecom's submarine cable cut in the Baltic Sea: what is known

Two Rostelecom cables connecting St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad were damaged in the Gulf of Finland. The repair work will take about a week and is being supervised by the Finnish Coast Guard.

News of the World • February 8, 07:34 PM • 60075 views

Swedish authorities lift suspicions of Vezhen vessel over cable damage in the Baltic

The Swedish Prosecutor's Office has determined that the damage to the submarine cable between Sweden and Latvia was not sabotage. The incident was caused by a combination of weather conditions and technical deficiencies.

News of the World • February 3, 04:16 PM • 28293 views

Norwegian police detain ship with Russian crew on suspicion of sabotage

The Silver Dania vessel, which is cruising between St. Petersburg and Murmansk, was detained in the port of Tromso at the request of Latvia. The vessel is suspected of involvement in damaging the submarine cable between Sweden and Latvia.

News of the World • January 31, 01:28 PM • 27149 views

Information about Russia's development of a new Iskander with a range of 1000 km is fake

The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied the information that Russia is developing a new version of the Iskander with a range of 1,000 kilometers. Reports about this in the English-language media are a deliberate disinformation campaign.

War • January 31, 12:37 PM • 28801 views

“They're not there": Ukrainian Navy doubts that frequent damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea is accidental

The Ukrainian Navy believes that frequent damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea may be a new tactic of the Russian Federation. Since November 2024, there have been several cases of cable damage in different countries.

War • January 27, 09:05 AM • 30743 views

Sweden to help Latvia investigate damage to submarine cable in the Baltic Sea

The Swedish side will help Latvia with the investigation into the damage to the submarine cable in the Baltic Sea on Sunday, January 26.

News of the World • January 26, 05:29 PM • 35773 views

A submarine fiber optic cable was damaged in the Baltic Sea between Latvia and Sweden

In the Baltic Sea, damage to the underwater fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was discovered. Two ships outside Latvian territorial waters were spotted at the scene of the incident.

News of the World • January 26, 03:26 PM • 32745 views

Damage to cables in the Baltic Sea may have been caused by an accident, not sabotage - WP

US and European intelligence agencies believe that the damage to the submarine cables in the Baltic Sea was caused by accidents. The evidence points to the inexperience of the crews of the vessels, not to Russian sabotage.

News of the World • January 19, 09:40 PM • 83409 views

Russians tried to jam and “light up” a French military aircraft over the Baltic

A French Atlantic 2 military aircraft was subjected to a radar jamming and “illumination” attempt by Russian Federation during an observation mission over the Baltic. The incident occurred during a NATO operation to monitor possible damage to undersea cables.

News of the World • January 16, 11:53 PM • 79458 views

Seized tanker carrying Russian oil still in German waters, Berlin says

A Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying 99,000 tons of Russian oil is adrift in German waters. German customs authorities are inspecting the vessel, which will remain under guard until the process is completed.

News of the World • January 15, 02:58 PM • 25496 views

Tusk: Russia planned air terror against Poland and the world

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced confirmed information about Russia's plans to carry out air terror against airlines around the world. Poland is actively working to counter Russian sabotage.

War • January 15, 02:11 PM • 29759 views

NATO launches a new mission in the Baltic Sea: what is known about the Baltic Sentinel

NATO launches a new military mission to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Secretary General Rutte announces the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and a fleet of naval drones.

News of the World • January 14, 11:52 AM • 23141 views

Damage found on another cable in the Baltic Sea

Another power cable with anchor marks was found damaged in the Baltic Sea. Sweden's Defense Minister confirmed that this is the third damaged cable after the incident with the Yi Peng 3.

News of the World • January 14, 07:00 AM • 27742 views

NATO deploys ships to strengthen protection of Baltic Sea infrastructure

NATO is stepping up technical surveillance in the Baltic Sea region after an incident involving damaged submarine cables. Two ships have already been deployed to protect the infrastructure.

Politics • January 11, 04:07 AM • 52594 views

A tanker carrying Russian oil drifts off the coast of Germany - report

The tanker Eventin with 99,000 tons of Russian oil lost control off the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is part of Russia's “shadow fleet” used to circumvent sanctions.

News of the World • January 10, 02:34 PM • 27479 views

Polish Prime Minister announces steps to strengthen NATO's control over Baltic waters

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte promised to increase military presence in the Baltic Sea after the incidents with the cables. Poland proposed to make the Baltic Sea a zone of enhanced NATO military control.

News of the World • December 31, 12:39 PM • 21654 views

NATO responds to damage to cables in the Baltic Sea: what was decided

NATO is stepping up its military presence in the Baltic Sea after submarine cables between Estonia and Finland were damaged. The alliance is treating the incident as a possible sabotage and is planning additional security measures.

News of the World • December 31, 06:48 AM • 23197 views

Lithuania is taking measures after the damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced the strengthening of security measures after the detection of damage to underwater communication cables. The Navy has increased patrols, and NATO will increase its military presence in the region.

News of the World • December 27, 01:55 PM • 17755 views

NATO increases military presence in the Baltic Sea after cables are damaged

NATO increases its military presence in the Baltic Sea after submarine cables are damaged.

News of the World • December 27, 11:26 AM • 15413 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against russia's “shadow fleet” over the incident in the Baltic Sea

The EU will strengthen the protection of submarine communications in the Baltic Sea after damage to cables suspected to be caused by russia. It plans to improve threat detection systems and expand international cooperation.

Politics • December 27, 03:04 AM • 22228 views

Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea

Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. Among those intercepted were an An-72 transport aircraft, a su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and an IL-20.

News of the World • December 9, 11:00 PM • 19214 views

Russian ship fires at German helicopter in the Baltic Sea - media

A Russian ship fired flares at a German military helicopter in the Baltic Sea. Germany responds by tightening control over critical infrastructure in the region.

News of the World • December 4, 01:57 PM • 17460 views

Lithuania resumes communication cable with Sweden via the Baltic Sea

Telia Lietuva repaired a damaged communication cable between Lithuania and Sweden in the Baltic Sea. The channel provided a third of international internet traffic, but its damage did not affect users.

News of the World • November 28, 08:22 PM • 23868 views

Cable cutting in the Baltic Sea: investigators see deliberate actions of the crew of a Chinese ship that left a Russian port

The 225-meter ship Yi Peng 3 stretched anchor for 160 km, damaging underwater cables between European countries. Investigators are considering the version of deliberate sabotage with the possible participation of Russian intelligence.

News of the World • November 28, 08:17 AM • 14001 views

A steamer that sank at the end of World War II was found at the bottom of the Baltic Sea

The Express I steamer, which sank in 1945 during an evacuation, was found at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The ship was carrying 300 people and broke up due to a storm and overloading at a depth of 20 meters.

News of the World • November 15, 02:07 PM • 15211 views

Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

Germany scrambled fighter jets over a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane that flew into international waters of the Baltic Sea. The plane was flying without radio communication or a flight plan between Rügen, Germany, and Bornholm, Denmark.

War • October 16, 05:55 PM • 23852 views

Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT

The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2. 4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.

War • October 14, 08:59 AM • 16788 views