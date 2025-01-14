ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO launches a new mission in the Baltic Sea: what is known about the Baltic Sentinel

NATO launches a new mission in the Baltic Sea: what is known about the Baltic Sentinel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23037 views

NATO launches a new military mission to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Secretary General Rutte announces the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and a fleet of naval drones.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday (January 14) announced the launch of a new NATO military activity to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure. The Baltic Sentinel mission will strengthen NATO's military presence in the Baltic Sea and improve Allies' ability to respond to destabilizing activities. UNN reports this with reference to the NATO press service.

Today, at the NATO Summit in the Baltic Sea, Allies discussed the growing threat to critical underwater infrastructure.

The Secretary General said that recent sabotage has damaged energy and communications cables, but he is confident that "working together with all Allies, we will do everything necessary to ensure the safety and security of not only our critical infrastructure, but everything we hold dear.

The Baltic Sentinel mission will involve a range of assets, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft.

Rutte also announced the deployment of new technologies, including a small fleet of naval drones, and emphasized that NATO will work with Allies to integrate national surveillance capabilities, all to improve the ability to protect critical undersea infrastructure and respond when needed. NATO will work through the Critical Underwater Infrastructure Network, which includes industry, to further explore ways to protect infrastructure and increase the resilience of underwater facilities.

Previously 

It was reported that damage to another power cable with anchor marks was found in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish Defense Minister confirmed that this is the third damaged cable after the incident with the Yi Peng 3.

Finnish authorities are investigating an oil tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" for having cut an electrical cable between Finland and Estonia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea

