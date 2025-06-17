Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi

WHO representatives' visits to the russian federation are unacceptable both morally and politically. The Verkhovna Rada calls on the WHO to publicly assess the impact of russian aggression on the Ukrainian healthcare system and to stop visits to the aggressor country. This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Mykhailo Radutskyi, reports UNN.

Details

Radutskyi noted that on June 16, WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge met in moscow with russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. One of the leaders of the most authoritative organization in the field of healthcare shakes hands with the minister of a state that systematically violates international law, purposefully destroys Ukrainian medical infrastructure and kills civilians. Unfortunately, this is reality.

This visit looks like the first step towards russia's return to the international community. The Kremlin's propaganda media are already presenting it as a "recognition" of the russian federation as a WHO partner. This is not just a diplomatic signal — it is undermining the global position on the isolation of the aggressor country. This is especially alarming against the background of WHO's financial difficulties due to the refusal of some countries to finance the organization. Such a meeting may indicate a willingness to compromise even with those who despise humanitarian law, in order to preserve donor funds - Radutskyi noted.

He reminded Kluge that during the full-scale war, the russian federation shelled and destroyed more than 2,350 objects of Ukraine's medical infrastructure — from hospitals and maternity hospitals to outpatient clinics and rehabilitation centers.

769 medical facilities were damaged. Only last night, after another terrorist attack by russia, 12 civilians died and more than 100 were injured. If numbers are not an argument, I suggest watching world news with photos and videos of destroyed buildings in Kyiv - added Radutskyi.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health also voiced Ukraine's position.