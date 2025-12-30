Deployment of US troops in Ukraine: Zelenskyy says the decision is up to America

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that official Kyiv is discussing the possibility of deploying US troops as part of security guarantees, but America will make the decision, reports UNN.

"These are US troops, and therefore America makes such decisions. Of course, we are discussing this with President Trump and with representatives of the Coalition of the Willing. This would be a strong position in terms of security guarantees," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

Earlier

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, following meetings in the US on December 28, stated that the teams of Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in developing a peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps. They agreed to continue consultations in the near future and prepare for the next stages of dialogue.