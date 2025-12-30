$42.220.15
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 4454 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 7834 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 11532 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 11634 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 12669 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 16564 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 23486 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 19428 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23835 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Deployment of US troops in Ukraine: Zelenskyy says the decision is up to America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is discussing the deployment of US troops as part of security guarantees, but the decision will be made by America. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Umerov noted that Ukraine and the US have made progress in developing a peace framework and security guarantees.

Deployment of US troops in Ukraine: Zelenskyy says the decision is up to America

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that official Kyiv is discussing the possibility of deploying US troops as part of security guarantees, but America will make the decision, reports UNN.

"These are US troops, and therefore America makes such decisions. Of course, we are discussing this with President Trump and with representatives of the Coalition of the Willing. This would be a strong position in terms of security guarantees," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

"Powerful package" and "platinum standard": Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress - media28.12.25, 21:49 • 4766 views

Earlier

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, following meetings in the US on December 28, stated that the teams of Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in developing a peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps. They agreed to continue consultations in the near future and prepare for the next stages of dialogue.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv