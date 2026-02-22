The Embassy of Ukraine in Great Britain, together with the Ukrainian community in London, achieved the removal of the mention of the Russian festival "Kalinka" from the materials of the Royal College of Music's musical event. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the ministry, the Ukrainian diplomatic team appealed to the event organizers, emphasizing the unacceptability of popularizing Russian cultural projects during Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

In response, the Royal College of Music explained that the mention of the "Kalinka" festival referred to the retrospective part of the anniversary program and was related to a 2014 event dedicated to Russian music. At the same time, a representative of the institution apologized for the misunderstanding and assured that all digital materials would be updated, and the mention of the festival would be removed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russian culture, which the aggressor state uses as an instrument of influence and propaganda, should have no place on the international stage and in the global cultural space.

