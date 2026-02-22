$43.270.00
02:20 PM • 11303 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
01:36 PM • 17126 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 20736 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 36551 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 45886 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 38266 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 61800 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 63915 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41427 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38473 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The Embassy of Ukraine and the community in London have achieved the removal of the mention of the Russian festival "Kalinka" from the materials of the Royal College of Music. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized the unacceptability of promoting Russian cultural projects.

The Royal College of Music in London posted a mention of a Russian festival. Ukrainians achieved its removal

The Embassy of Ukraine in Great Britain, together with the Ukrainian community in London, achieved the removal of the mention of the Russian festival "Kalinka" from the materials of the Royal College of Music's musical event. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the ministry, the Ukrainian diplomatic team appealed to the event organizers, emphasizing the unacceptability of popularizing Russian cultural projects during Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

In response, the Royal College of Music explained that the mention of the "Kalinka" festival referred to the retrospective part of the anniversary program and was related to a 2014 event dedicated to Russian music. At the same time, a representative of the institution apologized for the misunderstanding and assured that all digital materials would be updated, and the mention of the festival would be removed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russian culture, which the aggressor state uses as an instrument of influence and propaganda, should have no place on the international stage and in the global cultural space.

Theater in Florence cancels performances by Russian ballerina Zakharova09.01.26, 16:10 • 3965 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsCultureNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Musician
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
University of Culture
London