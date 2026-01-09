$42.990.27
50.180.25
01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Theater in Florence cancels performances by Russian ballerina Zakharova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

The Teatro del Maggio Musicale in Florence has canceled performances by Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova and her husband due to international tensions. Spectators can claim refunds for tickets until January 31, 2026.

Theater in Florence cancels performances by Russian ballerina Zakharova

The Teatro del Maggio Musicale in Florence has canceled the performances of Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova and her husband, violinist Vadim Repin. This was announced on the theater's website, reports UNN.

Details

"The Teatro del Maggio Musicale announces that the ballet featuring Svetlana Zakharova and Vadim Repin, scheduled for January 20 and 21, 2026, has been temporarily postponed due to ongoing international tensions that have created a climate that could jeopardize the successful staging of the performance," the statement said.

It is noted that spectators will be able to apply for refunds until January 31, 2026, at the box office or by sending an email.

Customers who purchased tickets online or by phone will automatically receive a refund to the credit card used for the purchase. Refund processing times may vary and depend on banking system procedures.

Recall

The Athens State Orchestra canceled the performance of the famous Russian pianist Denis Matsuev. The decision is related to his close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his support for the Kremlin's policies, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Musician
Bank card
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Athens
Florence