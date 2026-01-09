Theater in Florence cancels performances by Russian ballerina Zakharova

The Teatro del Maggio Musicale in Florence has canceled the performances of Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova and her husband, violinist Vadim Repin. This was announced on the theater's website, reports UNN.

"The Teatro del Maggio Musicale announces that the ballet featuring Svetlana Zakharova and Vadim Repin, scheduled for January 20 and 21, 2026, has been temporarily postponed due to ongoing international tensions that have created a climate that could jeopardize the successful staging of the performance," the statement said.

It is noted that spectators will be able to apply for refunds until January 31, 2026, at the box office or by sending an email.

Customers who purchased tickets online or by phone will automatically receive a refund to the credit card used for the purchase. Refund processing times may vary and depend on banking system procedures.

The Athens State Orchestra canceled the performance of the famous Russian pianist Denis Matsuev. The decision is related to his close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his support for the Kremlin's policies, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine.