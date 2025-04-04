A powerful downpour in Russian Krasnodar flooded the streets, the water reached knee-deep. A local resident was almost dragged into an open manhole.
The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.
In the Tuscany region of Italy, a month's worth of rain fell in one day, and 250 people were evacuated. The damage is estimated at 100 million euros, Florence escaped flooding.
The strongest storm “Erminia” caused widespread flooding in the Italian regions of Tuscany and Liguria. In France, a “red” level of danger has been declared in three departments, where the record flooding for 40 years has been recorded.
Rosita Missoni, co-founder of the world-famous fashion house Missoni, has died at the age of 93. Together with her husband, she created a unique brand known for its knitwear and zigzag prints.
An explosion occurred at an ENI fuel storage facility near Florence, killing 4 people and injuring 26. Due to the high column of smoke, local authorities urged residents to keep windows closed within a 5 km radius.
Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv RMA, met with representatives of Tuscany to discuss the security situation and the Victory Plan. The parties agreed to expand the network of twin communities and help restore infrastructure.
The Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital has signed a memorandum of partnership with the Italian Meyer Clinic. Ukrainian doctors will be trained in Italy, and seriously ill children will be able to receive treatment in Florence.
Florence authorities are stepping up the fight against excessive tourism due to the growing number of visitors. The city bans key boxes, loudspeakers for tour guides, and “atypical vehicles.
The Boyarka Children's Hospital and the Meyer Hospital in Florence agreed to cooperate. The parties discussed internships for doctors, partnerships between universities, and the creation of a business platform.
There are 45,000 species of vertebrates and eight million species of invertebrates on our planet, of which only one and a half million have been described.
It is believed that on August 2, 1858, special letterboxes began to be placed centrally on the streets of London. Although prototypes of mailboxes existed earlier.
The Financial Guard of Florence arrested the castle of a Russian businessman at the request of Ukraine. The arrest is related to the case of $60 million in damages to the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine.
The Tour de France cycling race will start from Barcelona in 2026, and this will be the third time in its more than a century of history that it will start in Spain.
Italian teenager Carlo Acutis, who was born in London and died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, will become the first saint of the millennium after the Vatican recognized two miracles attributed to his intercession.
Legendary fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known as the "King of Animalism" for his iconic animal prints and denim, has died in Florence at the age of 83 after a long illness.
The culture of collecting originated in ancient Egypt. Antiques acquired the modern concept in the Renaissance - in the XV-XVI centuries.
Today, on March 28, musicians and music lovers around the world can join in the celebration of World Piano Day. The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance - World Piano Day is celebrated on the 88th day of the year, because this musical instrument has exactly this number of keys. In normal years, the event falls on March 29, and in a leap year - on March 28.
Today, March 26, all cocktail lovers can join the World Vermouth Day. The event was founded by the famous bartender and vermouth producer Giancarlo Mancino.
Medvedchuk, known as Putin's godfather, is expanding his control over the metallurgical industry in occupied Donetsk.
Princess Diana's 1985 evening gown was sold at auction for a record $1. 1 million, far exceeding its original estimate. The blouse she wore was also sold for $381 thousand.