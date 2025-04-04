$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12161 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21237 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60353 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206416 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118664 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385295 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306273 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213041 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243850 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254916 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125596 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206416 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 385295 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251300 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306273 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 288 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11833 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40590 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68772 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54726 views
In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

A powerful downpour in Russian Krasnodar flooded the streets, the water reached knee-deep. A local resident was almost dragged into an open manhole.

News of the World • April 3, 05:45 PM • 11605 views

"Magical" Edinburgh will host the start of the Tour de France cycling race in 2027

The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.

Sports • March 20, 08:19 AM • 12991 views

Flooding in central Italy: one month's worth of rainfall per day, losses reach €100 million

In the Tuscany region of Italy, a month's worth of rain fell in one day, and 250 people were evacuated. The damage is estimated at 100 million euros, Florence escaped flooding.

News of the World • March 16, 04:48 PM • 49107 views

Storm Erminia hits Italy and France: entire regions affected

The strongest storm “Erminia” caused widespread flooding in the Italian regions of Tuscany and Liguria. In France, a “red” level of danger has been declared in three departments, where the record flooding for 40 years has been recorded.

News of the World • January 29, 02:05 PM • 36121 views

Co-founder of the Italian fashion house Missoni dies at the age of 93

Rosita Missoni, co-founder of the world-famous fashion house Missoni, has died at the age of 93. Together with her husband, she created a unique brand known for its knitwear and zigzag prints.

News of the World • January 2, 11:36 PM • 25573 views

Four people are killed and 26 injured in the explosion of the Eni oil depot in Florence

An explosion occurred at an ENI fuel storage facility near Florence, killing 4 people and injuring 26. Due to the high column of smoke, local authorities urged residents to keep windows closed within a 5 km radius.

News of the World • December 10, 11:28 AM • 16063 views

Kravchenko presents Zelensky's Victory Plan to Italian colleagues

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv RMA, met with representatives of Tuscany to discuss the security situation and the Victory Plan. The parties agreed to expand the network of twin communities and help restore infrastructure.

Politics • November 20, 02:06 PM • 11498 views

Boyarka and Florence Children's Hospitals Sign International Medical Partnership Agreement: Why It's Important

The Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital has signed a memorandum of partnership with the Italian Meyer Clinic. Ukrainian doctors will be trained in Italy, and seriously ill children will be able to receive treatment in Florence.

Health • November 19, 04:45 PM • 18331 views

Italian Florence announces fight against excessive tourism

Florence authorities are stepping up the fight against excessive tourism due to the growing number of visitors. The city bans key boxes, loudspeakers for tour guides, and “atypical vehicles.

News of the World • November 15, 10:28 PM • 17852 views

Boyarka and Florence children's hospitals to sign cooperation agreement

The Boyarka Children's Hospital and the Meyer Hospital in Florence agreed to cooperate. The parties discussed internships for doctors, partnerships between universities, and the creation of a business platform.

Kyiv • October 5, 09:59 AM • 21434 views

October 4: World Animal Day, Smile Day

There are 45,000 species of vertebrates and eight million species of invertebrates on our planet, of which only one and a half million have been described.

UNN Lite • October 4, 03:07 AM • 110015 views

August 2: Birthday of the mailbox, Sandwich Ice Cream Day

It is believed that on August 2, 1858, special letterboxes began to be placed centrally on the streets of London. Although prototypes of mailboxes existed earlier.

UNN Lite • August 2, 03:07 AM • 126861 views

Russian businessman's castle worth 41 million euros seized in Italy: SAPO provides details

The Financial Guard of Florence arrested the castle of a Russian businessman at the request of Ukraine. The arrest is related to the case of $60 million in damages to the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • July 31, 12:18 PM • 15184 views

Cycling: "Tour de France in 2026 will start from Barcelona

The Tour de France cycling race will start from Barcelona in 2026, and this will be the third time in its more than a century of history that it will start in Spain.

Sports • June 18, 09:34 AM • 15678 views

London boy who died of leukemia at the age of 15 to be made a saint: Vatican accepts conditions for canonization

Italian teenager Carlo Acutis, who was born in London and died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, will become the first saint of the millennium after the Vatican recognized two miracles attributed to his intercession.

News of the World • May 24, 11:46 AM • 115050 views

Fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at the age of 83

Legendary fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known as the "King of Animalism" for his iconic animal prints and denim, has died in Florence at the age of 83 after a long illness.

Culture • April 12, 06:48 PM • 29234 views

April 9: World Antiques Day, Muslims end the holy month of Ramadan

The culture of collecting originated in ancient Egypt. Antiques acquired the modern concept in the Renaissance - in the XV-XVI centuries.

UNN Lite • April 9, 03:09 AM • 29845 views

March 28: World Piano Day, Birthday of the washing machine

Today, on March 28, musicians and music lovers around the world can join in the celebration of World Piano Day. The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance - World Piano Day is celebrated on the 88th day of the year, because this musical instrument has exactly this number of keys. In normal years, the event falls on March 29, and in a leap year - on March 28.

UNN Lite • March 28, 04:11 AM • 30051 views

March 26: World Vermouth Day, "Make Up Your Own Holiday" Day

Today, March 26, all cocktail lovers can join the World Vermouth Day. The event was founded by the famous bartender and vermouth producer Giancarlo Mancino.

UNN Lite • March 26, 04:03 AM • 31314 views

Medvedchuk has become a new beneficiary of the economy of the occupied Donetsk region - rosmedia

Medvedchuk, known as Putin's godfather, is expanding his control over the metallurgical industry in occupied Donetsk.

Politics • December 21, 06:16 PM • 31495 views

Princess Diana's dress sold at auction for a record $1.1 million

Princess Diana's 1985 evening gown was sold at auction for a record $1. 1 million, far exceeding its original estimate. The blouse she wore was also sold for $381 thousand.

UNN Lite • December 19, 10:01 AM • 26036 views