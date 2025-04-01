Meeting with representatives of the "coalition of the willing" is to be held on April 4 - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of countries ready to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine will take place on April 4. They will discuss the land, air and sea parts of the mission.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the first meeting of countries ready to deploy a potential peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Ukraine. It is scheduled to take place this Friday, April 4. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, reports UNN.
Regarding the issue of the contingent, we will have a meeting on Friday, there will be a meeting of military teams from several countries, a narrow circle of countries that will be ready to deploy a contingent in one form or another. Because there is a land part, there is an air part, and there is a presence at sea. This meeting will take place, it will be such a first in-depth meeting. I think we will see some clarifications, some details. It is important that it will be based on prepared proposals from the European side
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited representatives of the "coalition of the resolute" countries to Ukraine to develop a clear plan for a foreign contingent.