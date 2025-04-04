Annalena Baerbock

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7128 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14815 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55997 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198752 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114741 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377642 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301785 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212451 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243511 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254755 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118927 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198752 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377642 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301785 views
News by theme

Is Russia ready to attack one or more countries in five years? The EU has announced a new alarming forecast

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.

Politics • April 2, 01:54 PM • 18631 views

Zelenskyy paid a visit to Dnipro

The President of Ukraine visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where wounded soldiers are being treated. He awarded them state awards for courage and thanked them for their service.

War • April 2, 10:58 AM • 23823 views

Zelenskyy hopes for Taurus delivery from Germany under Merz's leadership

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.

War • April 2, 05:49 AM • 9609 views

Zelenskyy met with Baerbock: Germany will continue to support Ukraine

President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

Politics • April 1, 08:06 PM • 8960 views

Zelenskyy calls on Trump to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation due to attacks on the energy sector

Zelenskyy believes that the Russian Federation is violating US promises regarding a ceasefire on energy facilities. He called on Trump to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

War • April 1, 06:50 PM • 12945 views

Meeting with representatives of the "coalition of the willing" is to be held on April 4 - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of countries ready to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine will take place on April 4. They will discuss the land, air and sea parts of the mission.

War • April 1, 06:40 PM • 158883 views

There is no NATO issue in the agreement on minerals, and there never was - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the issue of joining NATO does not appear in the agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine is working with the United States on a mutually beneficial text of the agreement.

Politics • April 1, 06:33 PM • 13502 views

Germany will allocate €7 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.

War • April 1, 01:43 PM • 25796 views

Sybiha will meet with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold a series of meetings with colleagues from NATO countries in Brussels. He also expressed interest in meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Politics • April 1, 12:57 PM • 18378 views

Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU - Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine is ready to start the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU, working on this issue. Ukraine's integration into NATO is also ongoing, which is an important issue.

Politics • April 1, 12:52 PM • 21106 views

It is important to reach a text that meets the interests of both parties: Sybiha on the agreement with the USA

Ukraine has received a new text of the agreement on mineral resources from the United States and has started processing it. It is important that the agreement meets the interests of both parties and does not contradict European integration.

Economy • April 1, 12:45 PM • 26220 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine sees a chance to speed up peace through partnership with the USA

Kyiv is interested in a partnership with the United States to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received from the United States the text of an agreement on mineral resources.

Politics • April 1, 12:29 PM • 17102 views

Baerbock arrived in Kyiv and warned the US against Russia's tactics

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine and announced the allocation of 130 million euros in humanitarian aid. She warned the US against participating in Russia's delaying tactics.

Politics • April 1, 07:10 AM • 153175 views

Baerbock proposed changing the voting principle in the EU against the background of Hungary's veto: what is it about

Annalena Baerbock stated that the EU should move to making decisions by a qualified majority of votes on key issues of foreign policy. This is due to Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession.

Politics • March 28, 08:21 AM • 36678 views

Baerbock may take the post of head of the UN General Assembly - media

The German government plans to propose Annalena Baerbock for the post of head of the UN General Assembly. The German Foreign Minister is known for her active stance on the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • March 18, 04:09 PM • 29002 views

Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi

On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.

Politics • March 12, 09:09 AM • 16895 views

Ukraine and US negotiations could be a turning point for lasting peace - German Foreign Minister

The German Foreign Minister stated that the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Jeddah could be the key to lasting peace. Russia must stop its aggression, she added.

War • March 12, 08:04 AM • 57342 views