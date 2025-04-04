EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.
The President of Ukraine visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where wounded soldiers are being treated. He awarded them state awards for courage and thanked them for their service.
The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.
President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.
Zelenskyy believes that the Russian Federation is violating US promises regarding a ceasefire on energy facilities. He called on Trump to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of countries ready to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine will take place on April 4. They will discuss the land, air and sea parts of the mission.
The President of Ukraine emphasized that the issue of joining NATO does not appear in the agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine is working with the United States on a mutually beneficial text of the agreement.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold a series of meetings with colleagues from NATO countries in Brussels. He also expressed interest in meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Ukraine is ready to start the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU, working on this issue. Ukraine's integration into NATO is also ongoing, which is an important issue.
Ukraine has received a new text of the agreement on mineral resources from the United States and has started processing it. It is important that the agreement meets the interests of both parties and does not contradict European integration.
Kyiv is interested in a partnership with the United States to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received from the United States the text of an agreement on mineral resources.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine and announced the allocation of 130 million euros in humanitarian aid. She warned the US against participating in Russia's delaying tactics.
Annalena Baerbock stated that the EU should move to making decisions by a qualified majority of votes on key issues of foreign policy. This is due to Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession.
The German government plans to propose Annalena Baerbock for the post of head of the UN General Assembly. The German Foreign Minister is known for her active stance on the war in Ukraine.
On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.
The German Foreign Minister stated that the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Jeddah could be the key to lasting peace. Russia must stop its aggression, she added.