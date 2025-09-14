Baerbock allows for UN peacekeepers deployment in Ukraine - Bild

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, allowed for the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. They would monitor compliance with the ceasefire in the event of a possible truce with Russia, Baerbock said in an interview with Bild, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Baerbock, for the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, it is necessary that the majority of UN member states support it. She emphasized that a foreign contingent is necessary to ensure lasting peace.

If a peace treaty is concluded, it must be protected as much as possible. And if the majority of member states believe that "blue helmets" (UN peacekeeping forces - ed.) are needed for this, then this will hopefully help ensure lasting peace. First of all, peace negotiations must be held - said Baerbock.

According to Baerbock, such peacekeeping missions are now more necessary than ever before, and not only on the European continent.

Supplement

Bild writes that the government of the Federal Republic of Germany is unlikely to give the "green light" to send its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers, although Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after meeting with US President Donald Trump, seemed ready for such a step.

Bild also wrote that German political leaders are discussing whether to send troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached.