Baerbock allows for UN peacekeepers deployment in Ukraine - Bild

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:13 PM • 3818 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
09:08 AM • 13822 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 46401 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 81094 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 68136 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 76386 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 41623 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 74959 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 68812 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39695 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.9m/s
33%
756mm
Popular news
Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increasedSeptember 14, 05:23 AM • 12888 views
Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in LondonSeptember 14, 07:52 AM • 6304 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhoto09:45 AM • 8478 views
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff10:26 AM • 13141 views
Stubb and Johnson exchanged sharp remarks at a conference in Kyiv12:59 PM • 13605 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 77616 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 50293 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 49279 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 74962 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 46713 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhoto09:45 AM • 8622 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 21568 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 68814 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 54219 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 102302 views
Actual
Bild
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Baerbock allows for UN peacekeepers deployment in Ukraine - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, has allowed for the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine to monitor a truce with Russia. This requires the support of the majority of UN member states to ensure lasting peace.

Baerbock allows for UN peacekeepers deployment in Ukraine - Bild

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, allowed for the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. They would monitor compliance with the ceasefire in the event of a possible truce with Russia, Baerbock said in an interview with Bild, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Baerbock, for the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, it is necessary that the majority of UN member states support it. She emphasized that a foreign contingent is necessary to ensure lasting peace.

If a peace treaty is concluded, it must be protected as much as possible. And if the majority of member states believe that "blue helmets" (UN peacekeeping forces - ed.) are needed for this, then this will hopefully help ensure lasting peace. First of all, peace negotiations must be held

- said Baerbock.

According to Baerbock, such peacekeeping missions are now more necessary than ever before, and not only on the European continent.

Supplement

Bild writes that the government of the Federal Republic of Germany is unlikely to give the "green light" to send its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers, although Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after meeting with US President Donald Trump, seemed ready for such a step.

Bild also wrote that German political leaders are discussing whether to send troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Annalena Baerbock
Bild
United Nations
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
Ukraine