Sybiha will meet with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold a series of meetings with colleagues from NATO countries in Brussels. He also expressed interest in meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will meet with at least 14 foreign ministers of NATO countries in Brussels in the coming days. He is also interested in meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Sybiha said this during a briefing with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday, reports UNN.
"I received an invitation to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries in Brussels. As of now, I have already confirmed 14 meetings with my colleagues, with the foreign ministers of NATO, and of course, we are interested in holding a meeting with Secretary of State Rubio," Sybiha said.
Ukraine is interested in partnership with the USA, as it is a great chance to accelerate efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine.