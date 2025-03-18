Baerbock may take the post of head of the UN General Assembly - media
Kyiv • UNN
The German government plans to propose Annalena Baerbock for the post of head of the UN General Assembly. The German Foreign Minister is known for her active stance on the war in Ukraine.
Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, is known for her active stance in international politics, especially regarding Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.
She previously called for a coordinated policy between Europe and the United States and criticized possible uncoordinated concessions in negotiations between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Putin.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah could be a major turning point in Ukraine's quest for lasting peace and security, adding that Russia must now end its aggressive war.
Baerbock spoke of "horror" over the public scandal between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In addition, Baerbock is convinced that Europe must be actively involved in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.