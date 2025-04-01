There is no NATO issue in the agreement on minerals, and there never was - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized that the issue of joining NATO does not appear in the agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine is working with the United States on a mutually beneficial text of the agreement.
There is no and has never been the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO in the agreement on mineral resources with the USA.
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, reports UNN.
Details
As for this agreement and the issue of NATO, there is no and has never been the issue of NATO in this agreement. As for the issue of the EU, whether we link it, we do. And of course, when we talk about this agreement, it cannot contradict our future accession to the EU
Addendum
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has received a new text of the so-called agreement on mineral resources from the American side. One round of consultations with the United States has already taken place. The Ukrainian side will work with the American side to reach a mutually acceptable text for signing the agreement.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that it is important that the text of the agreement meets the interests of both parties.