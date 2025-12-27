Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced additional economic assistance to Ukraine amounting to $2.5 billion. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the head of the Canadian government, these funds will help Ukraine receive financing from the International Monetary Fund. These funds, in particular, will go to rebuild infrastructure that is suffering from constant Russian attacks.

Carney also thanked Zelenskyy for meeting with him in Canada at "this crucial moment in the peace process."

In response, Zelenskyy also thanked the head of the Canadian government on social media for the meeting and assistance. He added: today's Russian attack on Ukraine is "a clear signal of how the Kremlin truly views diplomacy."

It is important that today there is a new aid package from Canada. It is important that we have common positions on many key issues - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

On Saturday, December 27, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Canadian city of Halifax. He had a scheduled meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and a joint phone call with European leaders.

Next, the President of Ukraine will go to the United States, where he has a scheduled meeting with Donald Trump.