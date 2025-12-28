Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity

Bad weather with snow and wind left 346 settlements in six regions of Ukraine without power by morning, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

According to NEC "Ukrenergo", due to deteriorating weather conditions (wet snow, ice and gusts of wind), 346 settlements in 6 regions (Lviv - 126, Ternopil - 101, Khmelnytskyi - 39, Dnipropetrovsk - 30, Volyn - 27, Ivano-Frankivsk - 23) were de-energized. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Restoration work is being carried out by regional power distribution companies.

