December 27, 08:03 PM
YouTube

Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Due to bad weather, 346 settlements in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were left without electricity. Regional power grid brigades are working to restore it.

Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity

Bad weather with snow and wind left 346 settlements in six regions of Ukraine without power by morning, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

According to NEC "Ukrenergo", due to deteriorating weather conditions (wet snow, ice and gusts of wind), 346 settlements in 6 regions (Lviv - 126, Ternopil - 101, Khmelnytskyi - 39, Dnipropetrovsk - 30, Volyn - 27, Ivano-Frankivsk - 23) were de-energized.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Restoration work is being carried out by regional power distribution companies.

Strong wind and black ice: weather for Sunday, December 28

Julia Shramko

Ukrenergo