Strong wind and black ice: weather for Sunday, December 28

Snow, strong winds, and black ice are expected in Ukraine on Sunday, December 28, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Today, cloudy weather and wet snow are expected in Ukraine. Daytime temperatures will be around 3° below zero. Black ice on the roads.

Wind will be north-westerly (south-westerly in the east of the country), 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Right Bank, and gusts of 25-28 m/s in the western, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions; blizzard.

The temperature in the region at night will be 0-5° below zero, during the day from 3° below zero to 2° above zero; in Kyiv at night and during the day 0-2° below zero.

