Strong wind and black ice: weather for Sunday, December 28

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 9404 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 17027 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 18376 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 17688 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 17780 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 17562 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 39129 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 38029 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 99878 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 50110 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
6.6m/s
84%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 40% of Kyiv residents left without heating after Russian attack on December 27 - KulebaDecember 27, 05:15 PM • 4330 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Halifax: details of the president's visitDecember 27, 05:28 PM • 4110 views
Russian shelling of Kyiv and region on December 27: police show first minutes after strikesVideoDecember 27, 06:22 PM • 6276 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 18425 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideo09:50 PM • 10193 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 18446 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 51925 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 99879 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 43279 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 73133 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy12:14 AM • 924 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 18522 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 51925 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 21364 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 20741 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
YouTube

Strong wind and black ice: weather for Sunday, December 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

On December 28, cloudy weather with wet snow is expected in Ukraine, temperatures down to -3°C and black ice on the roads. Wind gusts will reach 25-28 m/s in the western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

Strong wind and black ice: weather for Sunday, December 28

Snow, strong winds, and black ice are expected in Ukraine on Sunday, December 28, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Today, cloudy weather and wet snow are expected in Ukraine.  Daytime temperatures will be around 3° below zero. Black ice on the roads.

Wind will be north-westerly (south-westerly in the east of the country), 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Right Bank, and gusts of 25-28 m/s in the western, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions; blizzard.

The temperature in the region at night will be 0-5° below zero, during the day from 3° below zero to 2° above zero; in Kyiv at night and during the day 0-2° below zero.

 

Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snow27.12.25, 23:50 • 10261 view

 

Yevhen Tsarenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv