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US urgently deploys thousands of Marines and amphibious ships for landing in Iran - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8574 views

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group with 2,500 Marines and F-35 fighters has departed for the Middle East. In total, about 8,000 troops will arrive in the conflict zone.

US urgently deploys thousands of Marines and amphibious ships for landing in Iran - media

The US Armed Forces have accelerated the transfer of thousands of marines and landing ships to reinforce their troops fighting against Iran. This was reported by Newsmax, citing four unnamed officials, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "Boxer" amphibious group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are being deployed ahead of schedule from the west coast.

They are expected to pass through the Indo-Pacific region to the Middle East after the Navy received orders to increase its firepower.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that the "Boxer" amphibious group includes the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, as well as the amphibious transport docks USS Portland and USS Comstock.

On board these three amphibious ships are 2,500 marines, bringing the total number of servicemen to about 4,000. They are equipped with F-35 fighters, missiles, and amphibious transport vehicles capable of launching missiles from ships for ground assault.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the marines shortened their leave period after completing certification and training to accelerate their deployment. In total, the ships are to deliver about 8,000 military personnel to the conflict zone, including up to 5,000 marines.

Context

According to Reuters, the Donald Trump administration is considering deploying thousands of American troops to the Middle East. This could be part of a new phase of the war against Iran.

The Pentagon has requested more than $200 billion from the White House to fund the war with Iran. This is one of the largest possible budget packages, which could face serious opposition in Congress.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the destruction of 7,000 targets, 40 ships, and 11 Iranian submarines. The operation targets missile bases and nuclear facilities.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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