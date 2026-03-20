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Fico threatens Ukraine with retaliatory steps over oil transit halt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

The Slovak Prime Minister declared a state of emergency in oil supply. He accused Zelenskyy of interfering in the Hungarian election campaign.

Fico threatens Ukraine with retaliatory steps over oil transit halt

Slovakia may take further steps against Ukraine due to the cessation of Russian oil supplies. This was reported on Facebook by the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, during his speech at the European Council meeting, he informed about the declaration of a "state of emergency in oil supply" in Slovakia and about the practical difficulties caused by the "unilateral decision" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop Russian oil supplies.

I emphasized once again that it is strange that after all that the EU has done for Ukraine, we, as a large international organization, cannot convince or force President Zelenskyy to allow an immediate inspection of the allegedly damaged pipeline, its repair, and the earliest possible resumption of operations.

- said Fico.

He complained that during the summit, "they talked about Ukraine all day," but there is still no progress in restoring Russian oil supplies.

"I also expressed the opinion that, by constantly delaying the resumption of Russian oil supplies, President Zelenskyy is illegally interfering in the election campaign in Hungary with the aim of replacing the current Hungarian government," the head of the Slovak government added.

Recall

European Council President António Costa stated at the summit on Thursday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's behavior is "unacceptable," while Hungary and Slovakia criticized the EU over the delay surrounding the Druzhba oil pipeline amid uncertainty as to when an EU mission might arrive at the pipeline damage site.

Czech Republic ready to launch reverse oil flow via Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia18.03.26, 18:03 • 15086 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
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European Council
Robert Fico
European Union
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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Viktor Orbán