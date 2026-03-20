$43.960.0750.500.02
ukenru
08:00 AM • 2834 views
"Songs without a soul? Singer JULIK sharply criticized artificial intelligence in musicPhoto
06:59 AM • 6728 views
EU welcomes Zelenskyy's promise to restore "Druzhba" in six weeks
03:01 AM • 14163 views
US urgently deploys thousands of Marines and amphibious ships for landing in Iran - media
March 19, 06:55 PM • 26102 views
Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
March 19, 04:26 PM • 34848 views
Russia's mobilization plans - why 409,000 new recruits do not pose a major threat
March 19, 03:12 PM • 34028 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
March 19, 02:52 PM • 30623 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
March 19, 02:08 PM • 25962 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
March 19, 12:16 PM • 23153 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
March 19, 11:44 AM • 19331 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.7m/s
50%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Kharkiv: educational institution damaged, windows blown outMarch 19, 11:03 PM • 11081 views
The government has allocated over 2 billion for shelters in educational institutions for 30 communitiesMarch 19, 11:37 PM • 10428 views
Chuck Norris was urgently hospitalized while in HawaiiMarch 20, 12:12 AM • 11717 views
War in Iran makes Donald Trump weaker and angrier - The EconomistMarch 20, 12:48 AM • 10147 views
CPD: Russia intensifies hybrid pressure on the US by supporting Iran's hacker operationsMarch 20, 02:32 AM • 9158 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 34516 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 37598 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 38952 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and workMarch 19, 09:28 AM • 44451 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 56684 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
The Pentagon
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"VideoMarch 19, 03:27 PM • 19817 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 22651 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 56684 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 33479 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 52589 views
Actual
Technology
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system

EU welcomes Zelenskyy's promise to restore "Druzhba" in six weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6752 views

European Council President António Costa welcomed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to restore infrastructure damaged by Russia. Repairs will take a month and a half.

EU welcomes Zelenskyy's promise to restore "Druzhba" in six weeks

The European Union welcomes Ukraine's commitment to restore the Druzhba oil pipeline within six weeks, said European Council President António Costa at a press conference following the EU summit, writes UNN.

We welcome Ukraine's efforts and commitment to restore the Druzhba pipeline, destroyed by Russia, and we welcome President Zelenskyy's public commitment to restore this Druzhba pipeline within the next six weeks.

- Costa said.

He noted that the European Commission has offered Ukraine technical and financial support for the restoration of the Druzhba pipeline.

EU stated that it offered financial and technical assistance regarding "Druzhba" and Ukraine accepted the offer17.03.26, 15:00 • 20039 views

"But we can take into account that it is an unfair act when a condition is set that neither the European Union nor the member states can ensure, since only Russia is ready to decide whether it will try to destroy the Druzhba pipeline again or not. Russia has attacked the Druzhba pipeline 23 times," Costa noted.

"For the 23rd time, Ukraine will restore it again, this Druzhba pipeline. And, of course, this is not the responsibility of Ukraine, it is not the responsibility of the European Union, it is not the responsibility of the European Commission, the European Council, any member state, and therefore what Hungary is doing is absolutely unacceptable, and such behavior cannot be accepted by leaders. And that is why today the leaders in the European Council clearly spoke out, clearly condemning Hungary's behavior on this issue," Costa said.

Addition

As reported by Politico, "an EU technical team has already arrived in Ukraine and is awaiting permission from the Security Service to inspect the pipeline and assess the extent of the damage and the timing of repairs."

Last week, the EU offered to send a mission to inspect the oil pipeline, and Ukraine accepted the EU's offer of technical support and funding to restore oil supplies through the damaged pipeline.

Ukraine to resume transit of Russian oil via Druzhba in a month and a half17.03.26, 19:39 • 20737 views

Hungary and Slovakia have been cut off from Russian oil supplies via Druzhba since late January after a Russian strike.

Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU countries still importing Russian oil, accused Ukraine of deliberately delaying the resumption of oil flows for political reasons.

At the EU summit on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was pressured to unblock a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine. However, this was not achieved.

Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico19.03.26, 16:52 • 30626 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine