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Beyond repair: Ukrainian UAVs hit the Almaz-Antey concern's plant that repairs Russian air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

The Defense Forces hit the Granit center in Sevastopol, where anti-aircraft missile systems were serviced. The Almaz-Antey concern's facility will no longer be able to repair air defense systems.

Beyond repair: Ukrainian UAVs hit the Almaz-Antey concern's plant that repairs Russian air defense systems

On the night of March 19, "a hole in the shield of Russian air defense over Crimea was expanded" by means of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in occupied Sevastopol, the Innovation Center of the "Granit" enterprise, which is part of the "Almaz-Antey" concern, was critically damaged by a drone strike.

This production facility repaired and maintained S-400 Triumf, S-300PM2 Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems, 92N6E and 96L6E radar stations, and Buk-M2/M3 and Tor-M2 medium and short-range air defense systems.

- the report says.

"They will no longer repair it - the Crimean air defense shield will remain leaky," the Ministry of Defense added.

Recall

Since the beginning of March 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have hit more than 20 targets that provide Russian air defense. These include anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations, and large electronic warfare facilities.

Defense Forces hit enemy air defense systems and radar station in occupied territories - General Staff16.03.26, 13:35 • 3401 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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