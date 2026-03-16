Defense Forces hit enemy air defense systems and radar station in occupied territories - General Staff

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the TOR anti-aircraft missile system, an S-300 radar station, and enemy command and observation posts, UNN reports.

Details

"As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine yesterday and on the night of March 16 struck enemy air defense assets and command posts," the General Staff said in a statement.

Thus, in particular, the destruction of a TOR-M1 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded in the area of Korobkino (TOT Luhansk region), as well as a TOR anti-aircraft missile system near Balashivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region). In addition, a radar station from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the area of Chervone (TOT Donetsk region). - reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, "units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine also struck enemy command posts."

"In particular, the destruction of command and observation posts in the areas of Stepne (TOT Donetsk region) and Bahate (TOT Zaporizhzhia region) was recorded," the General Staff noted.

The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified.

"Combat work continues. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

167 battles on the front, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions are the hottest - General Staff map