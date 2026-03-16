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167 battles on the front, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions are the hottest - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

167 battles took place on the front, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy used over 9,000 drones and 287 aerial bombs.

167 battles on the front, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions are the hottest - General Staff map

167 battles took place on the front line yesterday, the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on March 16, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

The defense forces are repelling the occupiers' attempts to improve their position and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy in various sectors of the front. In total, 167 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 101 air strikes, dropping 287 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 9122 kamikaze drones and carried out 3525 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 155 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Prosiana, Kolomiytsi, Pokrovske, Orly, Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Charivne, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Myrny, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselevka, Barvinivka, Orikhiv, Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykilske, Lviv in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of enemy personnel and three other important enemy targets.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults yesterday, the enemy launched two air strikes, using four aerial bombs, and carried out 99 shellings, two of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units towards the settlement of Vilcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked four times in the direction of the settlements of Kurylivka, Novoosinove, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to break into our defense towards the settlements of Dibrova, Lyman, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, and in the directions of the settlements of Ozerne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and in the area of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vilne, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Toretsk, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, and in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Molodetske, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrogard, Kalynivske, Berezove, Ternove, Pershotravneve, Novomykolaivka, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement with the enemy in the area of Pavlivka.

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General Staff16.03.26, 07:31 • 10617 views

Julia Shramko

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