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"Songs without a soul? Singer JULIK sharply criticized artificial intelligence in music

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2864 views

Ukrainian artist JULIK explained the impossibility of algorithms copying emotions. Artificial intelligence helps in creating demos, but it will not replace live experience.

"Songs without a soul? Singer JULIK sharply criticized artificial intelligence in music

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing creative industries, including music. Today, algorithms are capable of generating melodies, song lyrics, and even performers' "voices." Does this mean that the traditional role of an artist will disappear — and how do musicians themselves feel about this, UNN was told by Ukrainian singer, poet, and composer JULIK.

According to the artist, who independently works on creating songs — from idea to lyrics and music — technologies have already become part of the creative process, but they cannot replace the main thing.

I write songs, and for me, it's always about personal experience. These are stories you live through. AI can generate text, but it hasn't lived through anything it writes about.

— noted Yulik.

He emphasizes that it is the author's component — poetry, meanings, intonations — that forms the artist's uniqueness.

A song begins with a word. And when you write it yourself, you put yourself into it. It's not just rhymes; it's a state you convey. And that cannot be fully copied.

— says the singer.

At the same time, JULIK admits: artificial intelligence is already changing the rules of the game in music — from creating demos to arrangements.

Now you can quickly create a musical basis, test ideas. This helps, especially at the search stage. But the final decision rests with the person. Because only you feel what is yours and what is not.

— he explains.

Separately, the artist draws attention to the risk of devaluing creativity due to the ease of content creation.

When songs start appearing by the hundreds every day, the sense of uniqueness disappears. Therefore, it is even more important now to have your own voice and your own story, and not just sound "like everyone else."

— notes Yulik.

In his opinion, in the coming years, the author's approach to music will be key — when the artist is not only a performer but also a creator.

The listener feels when you are honest. And when you write yourself, it is always stronger. Because it's not just a product, it's a part of you.

— the singer and composer is convinced.

Yulik also emphasizes that no technologies can replace live contact with the audience — especially when it comes to original songs.

When you perform your song live, you live it again. And people feel it. This is a moment that cannot be repeated or generated. AI is a tool, and it will remain. But the main thing is not to lose yourself in it. Because in the end, people come not for an algorithm — they come for an emotion.

— he says.

According to the singer, the artist's role will not disappear but will transform — and it is the authors who create their own content who will have the greatest value in the new reality.

From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war05.03.26, 10:05 • 31546 views

Stanislav Karmazin

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