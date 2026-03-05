From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war

After February 24, 2022, the images of Ukrainian artists ceased to be merely part of a show. Style became an extension of personal stance, inner state, and even civic responsibility. Halyna Denysiuk exclusively for UNN analyzed the transformation of the looks of Nadia Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol — from colorful pop to restrained power.

Nadia Dorofeeva: Maturing through Minimalism

If Dorofeeva was previously associated with neon shades, open tops, sports sets, and bright street style, now her style has significantly "cleaned up."

In public appearances and photoshoots, there is more:

• monochrome looks (black, milky, gray);

• clear lines and structured silhouettes;

• covered shoulders, elongated sleeves, oversized jackets;

• natural makeup with an emphasis on the eyes instead of bright lips.

Her style has less teenage playfulness and more inner composure. She seems to have transitioned from a "cover girl" to a woman who speaks through silence. This is very palpable — notes the stylist.

An important nuance is textures. Instead of glossy fabrics — matte, dense materials. Instead of a large number of ornaments — minimalism or one accent element.

MONATIK: From Stage Glamour to Intelligent Restraint

Before the war, MONATIK often chose bright costumes, complex prints, and played with color — from emerald to fuchsia. This was part of his show aesthetic.

Now his wardrobe is dominated by:

• dark deep shades — graphite, black, dark blue;

• concise suits without excessive decor;

• layering (coats, scarves, knitwear);

• tactile fabrics — wool, cashmere, dense knitwear.

His style has become more "earthy." Less stage glamour — more human. This is the image of an artist who is experiencing things along with the country, not hiding behind a costume — explains the expert.

Even accessories have become more restrained — without bright details, with a focus on form rather than showiness.

Tina Karol: The Archetype of Strength in Simplicity

Tina Karol has always gravitated towards classic femininity — figure-hhugging dresses, deep necklines, neat styling, red lipstick. But after the full-scale invasion, her style acquired even greater symbolism.

Among the changes:

• predominance of white and black colors;

• minimalist dresses without excessive decor;

• emphasis on clean lines and silhouette;

• even more refined makeup and impeccable styling.

Tina today is an image of control and dignity. She has not abandoned glamour, but has removed everything superfluous. Her style is the language of restrained strength — says the stylist.

Interestingly, red lipstick remained, but now it functions as a symbol, not as an element of a show.

According to the stylist, the key change lies not only in colors or fabrics, but in the mood. Ukrainian artists have abandoned excessive decorativeness and chosen the path of depth.

Fashion during wartime is not about trends. It's about a state of being. And Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol very accurately sensed this moment — she concludes.

Thus, their transformation is not just an evolution of style, but a reflection of a new reality in which every detail matters.

