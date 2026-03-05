US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanation
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu requested an explanation from the Trump administration following intelligence reports about possible contacts between the US and Iran. Israel is concerned about the risk of a ceasefire agreement being reached without achieving all of the IDF's military objectives.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated an urgent request to the Donald Trump administration after receiving intelligence about possible back-channel contacts between Washington and Tehran. The Israeli government expressed concern over the risk of a ceasefire agreement being concluded behind its ally's back before all IDF military objectives are achieved. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.
Although the American side officially denies direct negotiations with the Iranian regime, the situation has revealed hidden tensions in the coordination of actions between strategic partners amidst ongoing hostilities in the region.
Suspicions of Israeli intelligence and Washington's reaction
Earlier this week, Israeli intelligence services received information indicating a probable exchange of messages between Trump's representatives and Iranian officials regarding de-escalation terms.
During a phone call, White House representatives assured Netanyahu that no separate agreements exist, and interaction with Israeli Mossad remains daily and as close as possible.
The White House told Netanyahu that the Trump administration had not spoken to the Iranians behind his back
Iranian initiatives through intermediaries in the Persian Gulf
Despite denying direct contacts, American officials confirmed that Tehran has tried to contact the Trump administration through third countries in recent days. Messages came through partners in the Persian Gulf region, but Washington demonstratively ignores these signals, calling them an attempt at manipulation. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner continue to convince the Israeli side of the steadfastness of their position on the Iranian issue.
We treated these messages as nonsense
