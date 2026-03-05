US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated an urgent request to the Donald Trump administration after receiving intelligence about possible back-channel contacts between Washington and Tehran. The Israeli government expressed concern over the risk of a ceasefire agreement being concluded behind its ally's back before all IDF military objectives are achieved. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Although the American side officially denies direct negotiations with the Iranian regime, the situation has revealed hidden tensions in the coordination of actions between strategic partners amidst ongoing hostilities in the region.

Earlier this week, Israeli intelligence services received information indicating a probable exchange of messages between Trump's representatives and Iranian officials regarding de-escalation terms.

During a phone call, White House representatives assured Netanyahu that no separate agreements exist, and interaction with Israeli Mossad remains daily and as close as possible.

