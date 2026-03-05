Trump's inner circle demands declaration of victory and end of war with Iran

Photo: Reuters

Advisers and close aides to President Donald Trump are trying to find a way out of the political crisis caused by the start of a full-scale conflict with Iran. While the White House chief declares his readiness to fight "forever," his entourage fears the catastrophic consequences of a protracted war without a clear strategy and voter support. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The US attack on Iran has already led to the deaths of six Americans, caused chaos in the stock markets, and a sharp rise in fuel prices, jeopardizing Trump's election campaign.

Political risks and division within the MAGA movement

The president's administration faced internal division due to the inconsistency of current actions with the 2016 promises to abandon the policy of "regime change."

The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."

Many supporters of the MAGA movement see the war with Iran as a return to the failed methods of the past, which could alienate Trump's electoral base. The president's aides are pressuring him to accelerate the operation and announce the successful completion of the mission as soon as possible to maintain his rating.

Economic consequences and threat to market stability

The financial stability of the United States has been hit by the unpredictability of military actions, which has already affected gasoline prices and stock volatility.

Trump's aides are trying to develop a risk mitigation plan to prevent the Iranian campaign from turning into a "political nightmare" ahead of the elections.

While Trump insists on demonstrating strength, his team is looking for ways to de-escalate as quickly as possible to minimize military losses and curb the inflationary spiral.

Trump said he would rate a war in Iran a "15 out of 10"